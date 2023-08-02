Joe Sakic net worth: How much wealth has the the ex-Avalanche accumulated since retiring?

Joe Sakic is an NHL veteran who played for the Quebec Nordiques and Colorado Avalanche. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NHL history, with his career spanning over 21 years. Aside from that, Sakic is one of the world's wealthiest players.

Sakic was a popular and successful hockey player during his era. He won the Stanley Cup three times: twice as an Avs player (1996, 2001) and once as an executive (2022). Sakic amassed enormous wealth during his playing career as a result of lucrative deals, sponsorships, endorsements, and the number of contracts he signed.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Joe Sakic's net worth is $65 million. Sakic reportedly made around $94 million from playing professional hockey during his career, excluding sponsorships and endorsements.

However, since his retirement, the exact amount of his earnings at the time has remained unknown given that as a retired player, there is currently no information regarding his salary. However, his estimated $94 million career earnings would have added more to his wealth if including endorsements and other deals.

Joe Sakic was one of the greatest forwards of his generation

Joe Sakic during his time with the Avs

Sakic established himself as one of the best productive forwards in the league, known for putting the puck back into the net with his incredible wrist shots techniques. He was a complete package of pure talent and skills ever since skating on NHL ice.

Sakic was drafted 15th in the first round of the 1987 draft by the former NHL team, the Quebec Nordiques. He played seven seasons with the Nordiques, but his time with the Avalanche was the most memorable.

During his first stint with the Colorado Avalanche in the 1995-96 season, Joe Sakic tallied 120 points with 51 goals and 69 assists in 51 games. Overall, Sakic recorded 100-plus seasons five times in his career.

He played a key role in helping the Avs win the 1996 Stanley Cup title. Sakic was honored with the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player during the playoffs. He won his second Cup in 2001 and a year later, Sakic helped the Canadian team win their first gold medal in 50 years at the 2002 Winter Olympics Games.

After having glorious 15 years in the NHL, Sakic decided to hang up his skates and announced his retirement on July 9, 2009. Throughout his career, Joe Sakic appeared in 1,378 games recording 1,641 points (625 goals, 1,016 assists).

Sakic was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012.