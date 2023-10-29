Joe Thornton career earnings: How much did 24-year NHL veteran make in his illustrious spell?

Joe Thornton, a legendary figure in the NHL, had an illustrious 24-year career that spanned multiple teams and brought him significant earnings. Known for his extraordinary on-ice vision and remarkable passing ability, Thornton was one of the best in the business. Here, we'll look at his memorable journey and career earnings.

Born on July 2, 1979, in St. Thomas, Ontario, Joe Thornton's NHL career began when he was drafted 1st overall by the Boston Bruins in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. Throughout his remarkable career, he signed nine contracts with a total cumulative value of $99,300,000.

Three years, $20,000,000 with the Boston Bruins, signed on Aug. 11, 2005

Three years, $21,600,000 with the San Jose Sharks, signed on Jul. 1, 2007

Three years, $21,000,000 with the San Jose Sharks, signed on Oct. 16, 2010

Three years, $20,250,000 with the San Jose Sharks, signed on Jan. 24, 2014

One year, $8,000,000 with the San Jose Sharks, signed on Jul. 2, 2017

One year, $5,000,000 with the San Jose Sharks, signed on Jul. 2, 2018

One year, $2,000,000 with the San Jose Sharks, signed on Sep. 6, 2019

One year, $700,000 with the Toronto Maple Leafs, signed on Oct. 16, 2020

One year, $750,000 with the Florida Panthers, signed on Aug. 13, 2021

More on Joe Thornton's NHL career

Joe Thornton played for several teams careerwise, including the Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. Notably, he was the captain of the Bruins for three seasons and later became a key player for the Sharks, even leading them to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2016.

One of Thornton's most remarkable achievements came during the 2005–06 season when he was traded to the San Jose Sharks mid-season. In a historic feat, he was awarded the Art Ross Trophy for leading the league in scoring and the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player, making him the only player in NHL history to win both awards in a season played for multiple teams.

Over his 24-season career, Thornton played in 1714 NHL regular-season games and amassed an impressive total of 1539 points. In the playoffs, he added 134 points in 187 games.

Nicknamed "Jumbo Joe" due to his imposing stature, Thornton's impact on the game was immense. When retiring, he was the last active player in any major North American professional sports league to have played in the 1990s.