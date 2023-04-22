After Joel Eriksson Ek's recent injury, his teammates and coaches have nothing but praise for him. The Wild now face the prospect of an extended absence for Eriksson Ek. This is a significant loss for the team as he is one of their best players. He takes on the toughest assignments and most meaningful minutes, and is a key cog in the penalty kill and power play.

However, if there is any solace for the Wild, it is that Eriksson Ek is unique in his ability to recover, rehab, and play through pain. His toughness and determination have been an inspiration to his teammates. They know that he will do everything in his power to come back as soon as possible.

The team has been impressed by his toughness and his ability to recover quickly from injuries. He has been described as a warrior, a machine, and someone with Wolverine blood.

According to Joe Smith of The Athletic, winger Marcus Foligno said:

“It was brutal. The guy is unbelievable. It sucks. He was obviously in a lot of pain, and knowing he can’t go, it’s something serious.”

Goalie Filip Gustavsson said:

“He’s been fighting so hard to come back so soon, That something happened to him that early is sad.”

Foligno also added:

“He’s an animal — just recovers fast. He’s a little bit special. If he can tolerate it, then he’ll play.

"He’ll tell you he’s a machine,” said winger Brandon Duhaime. “So if anyone can come back from whatever he’s got going on, it’d be him.”

The full story of Joel Eriksson Ek's injury: Recovering and getting reinjured.

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek has been a crucial player for the team all season. His hard work, dedication, and toughness have earned him the respect he deserves.

However, in the Wild's playoff game against the Dallas Stars, Eriksson Ek suffered a reinjury just 19 seconds into the opening shift. The injury was deemed serious enough to sideline him for an unknown period of time.

The news of Joel Eriksson Ek's injury was met with disappointment. It was especially heartbreaking because he had worked so hard to come back from what appeared to be a serious leg injury just days earlier.

Despite all his efforts, Joel Eriksson Ek was re-injured in what looked like an innocuous play. He was skating out of the faceoff circle when he limped and grimaced, signaling that something was wrong. His night was over before it had even begun.

The Wild will need all the help they can get as they continue their playoff run.

