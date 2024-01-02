Joey Daccord's father discuses son's struggles on the path to NHL success

As cheers echoed through T-Mobile Park in Seattle following Joey Daccord's historic 3-0 shutout of the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Winter Classic, one man stood with a unique perspective on the challenging journey that led his son to become the starting goalie for the Seattle Kraken. Brian Daccord, Joey's father and goalie coach at Boston University, shared his thoughts on the arduous path that shaped his son's career.

"Well, I think that when people play at this level, when other people look at him, they think, 'Oh, it must have been easy for them'," said Brian Daccord on NHL Network, reflecting on Joey's hockey odyssey. "You know, for Joey, it was, Jeez, Arizona State University was the only scholarship offer. He would have loved to play at BC or Boston U probably, but he played."

Joey Daccord's journey from Arizona State to the NHL Winter Classic was anything but straightforward. Brian Daccord highlighted the challenges his son faced, from limited scholarship offers to choosing a less conventional path. Leaving home, attending prep school, competing in the USHL, and then embarking on a new adventure with the Kraken, Joey's ascent was marked by resilience and perseverance.

"Leaving home and going to prep school and then leaving to go play in the USHL, and then starting with a new organization, a new team, starting from the bottom and just building up, there were a lot of hard times," continued Brian Daccord.

The elder Daccord emphasized the significance of the challenges his son encountered, recognizing that the difficult times were instrumental in shaping Joey's character and fortitude.

"It's always those times that actually are the most important times, the hard times that they go through, and that gives them the opportunity to come out and do something like this today," concluded Brian Daccord.

Joey Daccord impresses in first Winter Classic shutout

The 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights will be etched in history books for multiple reasons, most notably for Joey Daccord's exceptional performance that led the Kraken to a 3-0 victory.

Seizing the opportunity as the Kraken's No. 1 goaltender due to Philipp Grubauer's injury, Joey Daccord secured his fourth consecutive win. He also etched his name in the record books with the first Winter Classic shutout, making 35 saves against a potent Vegas Golden Knights attack.

Daccord's performance highlighted his remarkable form and earned him chants of "Joey, Joey, Joey" from the ecstatic, sold-out crowd of 47,313 at T-Mobile Park. The milestone not only marked a personal achievement for Joey Daccord but also showcased the depth and resilience of the Kraken's goaltending.