The sports world was taken by surprise when ESPN's John Buccigross appeared on the Pat McAfee Show sporting a noticeably bulked-up physique.

As fans tuned in to hear the discussion between Buccigross and McAfee, they couldn't help but comment on his physical transformation, which sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

I think he's gonna walk into the NHL and score right away" ~ #PMSLive "Connor Bedard is a pure goalscorer..I think he's gonna walk into the NHL and score right away" ~ @Buccigross "Connor Bedard is a pure goalscorer..I think he's gonna walk into the NHL and score right away" ~ @Buccigross #PMSLive https://t.co/1uZ0o5sEKy

One fan took to Twitter and humorously exclaimed:

"I would've never guessed Buccigross was built like this lmao."

The unexpected change in Buccigross's appearance left the fan pleasantly surprised.

Another couldn't help but focus on Buccigross's rugged look, comparing him to a character from the popular TV series Sons of Anarchy. The fan tweeted:

"I'm trying to listen to what he's saying, but I can't get over the fact that Bucci moonlights for the Sons of Anarchy."

Another fan playfully suggested that Buccigross's transformation may be the result of a Chicken Parm and Lifting program, tweeting:

"Chicken Parm and Lifting seems like a great program."

While fans enjoy the banter and excitement surrounding Buccigross's transformation, it's his expertise and passion for the game that remains at the forefront.

As he provides valuable analysis and commentary, Buccigross's newfound physicality adds an extra layer of entertainment.

John Buccigross: A versatile sports broadcaster and NHL commentator

John Buccigross is a versatile sports broadcaster and NHL commentator known for his work on ESPN. Starting his career in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, he joined ESPN and became a prominent figure on shows like SportsCenter and NHL 2Night.

Buccigross received an Emmy for his hosting on SportsCenter and was part of the Emmy-nominated NHL 2Night team. He also contributed a weekly NHL column to ESPN.com from 2001 to 2010 and continues to write for the site occasionally. In 2012, he started the #Bucciovertimechallenge on Twitter, engaging fans in predicting game-winning goalscorers in NHL playoff games.

John Buccigross has a unique broadcasting style, incorporating catchphrases like "nahmally good" and "Oh, Knights of Columbus that hurts!" He also uses a Pittsburghese accent for Pittsburgh sports and exclaims "And a woo woo woo!" for James Harden's baskets, referencing a popular song.

Buccigross authored a book about NHL player Keith Jones titled Jonesy: Put Your Head Down And Skate. Despite rumors of a layoff, Buccigross remained with ESPN and currently serves as a play-by-play commentator and studio host for the NHL on ESPN.

John Buccigross is also the lead host of the show The Point. Buccigross's talent, personality and passion have made him a beloved figure in the sports broadcasting world.

