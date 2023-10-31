John Gibson injury: What happened to Anaheim Ducks goaltender?

Anaheim Ducks goaltender and Pittsburgh native John Gibson, exited Monday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to an upper-body injury. The injury occurred after Gibson made an acrobatic save at the end of the first period, and he did not return to the ice for the start of the second. Gibson managed to stop six of the seven shots he faced, but his injury left fans and teammates concerned about his well-being.

John Gibson Exits Game Early with Injury Against Hometown Pittsburgh Penguins

Gibson's departure from the game was met with a sense of disappointment, not just for Ducks supporters but also for the Penguins fans who had come to watch the local talent in action. Gibson attended and grew up in nearby Baldwin High School before becoming one of the best NHL goalies.

Because of this, he has even shown up in Pittsburgh Penguins trade projections through the years in their pursuit of a Stanley Cup. A palpable hush fell over the arena as the star netminder exited the game, leaving many speculating about the severity of the injury.

The 30-year-old goaltender had a strong start to the 2023-24 season, entering Monday's game with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in four appearances for the Ducks. Gibson's consistent play has been crucial for Anaheim's early-season success, as the team has a 4-4 record. He has been the team's backbone in the crease for years, so losing him to injury is a major setback.

John Gibson has been a regular in the Ducks lineup throughout his entire 11-year NHL career, and his record of 181 wins, 182 defeats, and 59 overtime losses reflects his determination and resilience. Gibson's presence is critical to the Ducks' efforts since he is known for his great goaltending skills and agility.

An update on Gibson's status and the severity of his injury is awaited by fans and the Ducks organization. The outcome of this injury could potentially impact the team's performance in their upcoming games, including their Wednesday matchup against the Arizona Coyotes.

While the outcome of this injury remains uncertain, what's clear is the deep concern and well-wishes for John Gibson's swift recovery. The Ducks and their fans will anxiously await more information, hoping that their star goaltender can return to the crease and continue to lead them to success in the 2023-24 NHL season.