John Klingberg injury update: Insider provides latest on Maple Leafs veteran's road to recovery

It has turned out to be a very challenging time for Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg. The veteran player seems to be on the path to recovery after undergoing hip surgery last fall, which prematurely concluded his 2023-2024 season.

TSN's Insider Trading had hockey insider Chris Johnston provide an update on Klingberg's journey to full health, stating that the 31-year-old defenseman is determined to make a comeback in the NHL next season.

Chris Johnston said:

"He is a player that is going to try to work his way back once he gets to full health,"

John Klingberg, signed by the Maple Leafs to a one-year, $4.15 million contract in July, faced a series of setbacks, managing only 14 games with five assists before being sidelined. The team revealed his ongoing battle with an injury in November, leading to his return for a single game on Nov. 11 and an attempted comeback in Stockholm, Sweden, which proved unsuccessful.

Maple Leafs' GM Brad Treliving announced on Dec. 6 that Klingberg would undergo a season-ending hip surgery in New York, a procedure similar to what Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane underwent last year.

Klingberg was part of Treliving's strategy to bolster Toronto's defensive lineup, but injuries and other factors disrupted the plan. Treliving had expressed interest in signing more defensemen, and consequently, Simon Benoit, signed by Treliving late in the summer, secured a spot in the team.

With only three defensemen (Morgan Rielly, Jake McCabe, and Conor Timmins) committed beyond this season, the Leafs will closely monitor John Klingberg's recovery and potential return.

Maple Leafs fighting tooth and nail for a playoff spot

Auston Matthews led the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, securing his NHL-leading 40th goal, reaching 600 career points in just 527 games in the process.

Matthews stated:

“I’m just trying to stay consistent, trying to work every night, I don’t think tonight was necessarily our best game as a line, but I just thought we stayed patient. Just try to stay with it, get an opportunity on the power play and make good on it.”

Despite an off night for their line, patience paid off, and they capitalized on a power play opportunity.

Toronto's Ryan Reaves, John Tavares, and Simon Benoit also contributed goals. Tavares, breaking a point drought, said:

“You just stay with it and know it’s going to come, so obviously nice to get it at a crucial point in the game and to give us the lead"

The win marked Toronto's third consecutive victory, improving their record to 25-14-8, while Winnipeg Jets face a reset after their third straight loss.