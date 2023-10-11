The Toronto Maple Leafs received a boost to their defensive lineup as their talented defenseman, John Klingberg, who had been sidelined with an upper-body injury sustained early in the preseason, will be making his return. This exciting update was shared by Mike Stephens, a prominent writer for Sports Illustrated and The Hockey News, who took to his Twitter account to reveal the long-awaited news.

The announcement pleasantly surprised Maple Leafs fans, as concerns about Klingberg's availability had loomed large ahead of their highly anticipated game against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto Maple Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe provided the definitive update on the Swedish defenseman's status for the upcoming match.

Mike Stephens' tweet based on coach Keefe's words read,

"John Klingberg is in tonight, per Keefe. He won’t have any restrictions. He’s full-go."

This declaration from Keefe marks the end of the uncertainty surrounding Klingberg's return and will undoubtedly be met with enthusiasm from both the team and its fan base.

Klingberg, acquired by the Maple Leafs in a significant trade earlier in the off-season, was expected to play a pivotal role in bolstering the team's blue line. However, his early pre-season injury had raised concerns about when he would make his official debut for his new club. The upper-body injury had kept fans and the organization on edge, eagerly awaiting his return.

Now, with the green light from head coach Keefe, it appears that John Klingberg is not only back but also ready to perform at his best.

A look at John Klingberg's NHL career

The Dallas Stars recognized his potential in 2011 and signed Klingberg to a three-year entry-level contract, sending him on a brief stint in Finland's SM-liiga with Jokerit. Klingberg then returned to Sweden to join Skelleftea AIK midway through the season.

In 2014-15, Klingberg embarked on his complete North American season. His NHL debut was a resounding success, and he established himself as a rookie sensation, leading all rookie defensemen in points. The 2016 Stanley Cup playoffs saw him play a pivotal role for the Stars despite their eventual defeat to the St. Louis Blues.

Klingberg's excellence was recognized with an NHL All-Star Game appearance in 2018 and a career-high 67 points. He faced setbacks due to injury but displayed resilience upon his return.

In 2022, he joined the Anaheim Ducks as a free agent, leading their blueline during a rebuilding phase. However, he was traded to the Minnesota Wild in 2023. Subsequently, Klingberg signed a contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, bringing his skill and experience to a new team.