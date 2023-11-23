John Klingberg injury update: Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe provides latest on "ailing" star

Toronto Maple Leafs' defenseman John Klingberg is facing uncertainty due to an ongoing "hip-related issue." Coach Sheldon Keefe provided insight into the situation, stating that Klingberg is diligently "working through things to determine what's next for him." This announcement came after Klingberg's absence from recent practices.

Adding to the concern, NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that the Maple Leafs have placed Klingberg on Long Term Injured Reserve, signifying an extended period of recovery.

"The #leafs have placed John Klingberg on LTIR," Johnston wrote on X.

In an earlier post, Johnston quoted Keefe and reported:

"Sheldon Keefe says the ailing John Klingberg is 'working through things to determine what's next for him.'"

The 31-year-old defenseman has been sidelined since Nov. 11, missing several weeks. Before his injury, Klingberg had contributed five assists in the 14 games he played earlier this season.

John Klingberg's journey with the Maple Leafs began on July 1 when he signed a one-year, $4.15 million contract as a free agent. The seasoned player, originally a fifth-round pick (131st overall) by the Dallas Stars in the 2010 NHL draft, brings experience and skill to the Toronto roster.

Throughout his career, Klingberg has been named the NHL's All-Rookie Team in 2015 and secured an All-Star spot in 2018. His international contributions are also noteworthy, with gold medals at the 2012 World Juniors and consecutive World Championship titles in 2017 and 2018 representing Sweden.

Klingberg has played 633 games in his NHL career, scoring an impressive 81 goals and 412 points. He has played for several NHL teams, including the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and Toronto.

As the Maple Leafs gear up for their upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks, the team will make the required adjustments due to Klingberg's uncertain absence.

A look at John Klingberg's hockey career

John Klingberg's hockey journey started with Lerums BK before joining the Frolunda HC program. His professional career began in Elitserien with Frolunda HC in 2010. The Dallas Stars signed him in 2011, and he played in Finland's SM-Liiga with Jokerit. Klingberg has had stints with Skelleftea AIK and Frolunda HC.

He made his NHL debut with the Stars in 2014, earning a spot on the NHL all-rookie team. Klingberg consistently contributed, earning All-Star Game appearances and a career-high 67 points in the 2017-2018 season.

After joining the Anaheim Ducks in 2022, he was traded to the Minnesota Wild in 2023. Klingberg, now with the Toronto Maple Leafs, signed a one-year contract in July 2023.