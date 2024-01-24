John Tavares addresses his career's biggest slump as Maple Leafs captain goes pointless for eight games

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares finds himself in the midst of a challenging 20-game scoring slump. The scoring drought is the longest of his NHL career.

As the Leafs prepare for a demanding home-and-home series against the Central Division leading Winnipeg Jets, Tavares is not only addressing his personal struggles but also acknowledging the team's overall difficulties this season. Speaking to The Toronto Sun, he said:

“The next opportunity could be right there on that next shift, so you just want to be ready for it, not getting stuck on what happened, something that is now out of your control and in the past,” Tavares said. “Do good things without the puck, have a good process throughout my game and just staying the course and knowing there will be more opportunities and it’ll go in."

Despite the scoring slump, John Tavares remains dedicated to his work ethic, often hitting the ice early for practice and staying late after formal workouts. Tavares is recognizing the need to stay focused on the process and not getting bogged down by past performances.

“I can’t say it’s a great feeling or an easy feeling (to not contribute on the scoreboard). I’m not trying to get caught up in the whole ‘What does it feel like when you don’t score?’ You want to produce and create opportunities and finish them off.”

Documenting John Tavares' scoring struggles this season

John Tavares' scoring struggles have been notable this season. He has just five goals at five-on-five play and none in the past 20 games. This drop in production is a concern for someone in his role as the team's second-line center, carrying an $11-million US hit against the salary cap.

At the age of 33, Tavares understands the urgency for his offensive contributions. The Leafs fight in a tight playoff race in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. Coach Sheldon Keefe remains patient with Tavares, recognizing the captain's experience and perspective amid ups and downs.

“In John’s case, he has been through enough ups and downs that you recognize (the drought), but most importantly at this time in his career, he has far greater perspective of what’s really important,” Keefe said. “He needs to help this team win and producing on offence is part of that, but there’s way more to it for me."

The Maple Leafs rocky season thus far has been devestating, and John Tavares' decline has been a major story. If John Tavares is able to reclaim a strong scoring season the rest of the way, it will pay major dividends for one of the most top heavy rosters in the league.