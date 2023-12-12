John Tavares family: All we know about his uncle, siblings, wife and more

John Tavares, the Toronto Maple Leafs captain, hails from a diverse family background.

His parents, Barbara and Joe Tavares, embody Polish and Portuguese heritage, respectively. Tavares' maternal grandparents, Bolesław and Josephine Kowal, migrated from Poland to Sudbury, Ontario, while his paternal grandparents, Manuel and Dorotea Tavares, arrived from Portugal to Toronto.

Tavares was raised in Oakville, Ontario, He developed his passion for hockey through the Minor Oaks Hockey Association. However, his competitive spirit also found expression in soccer and lacrosse.

Notably, his uncle, John Tavares, holds the title of the National Lacrosse League's all-time scoring leader, serving as a significant influence on the younger Tavares.

Tavares' lacrosse experience, marked by valuable lessons in unselfishness, resonated in his hockey career. He credits his uncle for imparting essential values that shaped him both as an individual and a hockey player.

Skills acquired on the lacrosse field, like maneuvering through checks and thriving in congested situations, seamlessly translated to ice hockey, enhancing Tavares' prowess as a goal scorer.

John Tavares has two sisters, Barbara and Laura. Their familial ties underscore a rich tapestry of cultural influences that have contributed to his multifaceted identity, both on and off the ice.

More on John Tavares' family: Aryne Fuller and their children

John Tavares tied the knot with Aryne Fuller on Aug/ 4, 2018, in a picturesque Canadian winery. Their love story, spanning five years, culminated in a joyous celebration.

The couple, now proud parents, welcomed their first child, Jace Tavares, in Sept. 2019. John fondly recalls the day as "pretty phenomenal" for him and his family.

Aryne, an accomplished individual herself, holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from McMaster University and a Master of Rehabilitation Therapy and Physiotherapy from Queen's University in Ontario.

In Jan. 2021, the Tavares family expanded with the arrival of their second son, Axton. John, reflecting on fatherhood, expressed the indescribable joy of being a dad — something "very special" and "very emotional."

Adding to the familial joy are their beloved pets, Charlie and Bo. While Aryne often prefers to stay out of the limelight, she's a constant pillar of support for her husband, frequently seen cheering him on from the sidelines.

The Tavares family stands as a heartwarming testament to the balance between the intensity of professional sports and the joyous moments of family life for the Toronto Maple Leafs captain.