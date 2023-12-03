John Tavares gets lambasted for lackluster effort in Brad Marchand's game-winner: "$11 million a year not to backcheck"

Recently, a video surfaced on the r/hockey subreddit that sparked a heated discussion surrounding Toronto Maple Leafs captain, John Tavares, and his defensive effort in a critical moment during a 3-on-3 overtime play against the Boston Bruins.

The video was shared with the caption:

"Defensive effort from John Tavares on the play in 3 on 3 OT that won Boston the game"

It ignited a flurry of comments, with fans expressing their disappointment and frustration at what they perceived as a lackluster effort from the seasoned forward. One fan took a direct shot at Tavares' hefty salary:

"11 million a year not to backcheck."

The criticism extended beyond Tavares, with another fan pointing out that both Tavares and William Nylander displayed subpar efforts in the lead-up to Brad Marchand's game-winning play:

"Both Tavares and Nylander had terrible efforts on that goal."

Amid the criticism, some fans questioned Tavares' suitability as a captain, suggesting that a captain should lead by example and exhibit unwavering dedication, especially in crucial moments of the game. One comment simply stated:

"Captain material"

Adding a touch of sarcasm, one fan humorously remarked:

"Looks like he skated closer at the end there because he realizes he really didn't have the best seat in the building. /s."

As the discussion continues, Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs will undoubtedly feel the weight of fan expectations, emphasizing the relentless nature of scrutiny in the world of professional sports.

A look at John Tavares' NHL career

Born on Sept. 20, 1990 — just after the 2008 draft cutoff — John Tavares faced delays but was chosen first overall in 2009 by the New York Islanders. His rookie season showcased scoring prowess, and Tavares evolved into a leader, becoming Islanders captain in 2013. Notable milestones included his 500th point in 2017.

Entering free agency in 2018, Tavares surprised many by signing a seven-year, $77 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. As Leafs captain since 2019, Tavares made impactful contributions, including a four-goal game and reaching his 400th goal in 2022. Playing his 1,000th NHL game in 2023, he was praised by Forbes for realizing his potential.

The 2022–23 season saw Tavares' consistent excellence, contributing to the Leafs' fourth-place finish. In the playoffs, his first-ever hat-trick and a series-winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning highlighted his significance, propelling the Leafs to the second round for the first time since 2004.