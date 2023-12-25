John Tavares and his two sons played major role in Team Canada's captain announcement for 2024 World Junior Championship

In a heartwarming Christmas Eve surprise, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares played a pivotal role in announcing the Team Canada leadership group for the 2024 World Juniors.

Saskatoon Blades forward Fraser Minten has been named the captain. Tavares, a Canadian hockey hero, and his two young sons, delivered the news to the team via FaceTime following their festive dinner in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Minten, a prospect of the Maple Leafs, expressed his excitement:

"a very awesome Christmas present to start the tournament here."

The 19-year-old had previously lived with the Tavares family during the early part of the season when he unexpectedly made the Leafs roster. Reflecting on the announcement, Minten said:

"He's a Canadian hero, obviously, and a great leader and good person as well, and a good friend."

Tavares, who won World Junior gold in 2008 and 2009 and was the tournament MVP in 2009, has inspired Minten.

Team Canada coach Alan Letang highlighted Minten's professionalism, drawing parallels with John Tavares.

"He comes to the rink and he's focused. 'What do we have to do today? What's needed? Is there anything I can do to help? What's the message?' And that's John Tavares too," Letang remarked.

Minten, known for his mature leadership style, was named captain of the Kamloops Blazers earlier in the season. He will now wear the 'C' for Team Canada in the 2024 World Juniors, commencing on Boxing Day against Finland.

As Minten assumes this leadership role, he remains committed to being himself, working hard and playing intensely in every game.

John Tavares' mentoring impact: Team Canada with alternate captains announced for 2024 World Juniors

The alternate captains are the Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck, Buffalo Sabres prospect Matthew Savoie, Boston Bruins forward Matthew Poitras and Arizona Coyotes prospect Maveric Lamoureux.

Owen Beck, a lone returning player from last year's gold medal-winning Canadian team, stands out among them.

Additionally, the roster features Minten, a second-round pick (38th overall) by the Leafs last year. Minten earned a spot on Toronto's opening-night roster, contributing to four NHL games before returning to the WHL's Kamloops Blazers.

Subsequently traded to the Saskatoon Blades, Minten boasts impressive stats with five goals and 10 assists in 13 WHL games this season.

These skilled individuals, along with Beck, form a formidable lineup for Canada as they prepare to open the world junior championship against Finland on Boxing Day.