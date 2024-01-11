John Tortorella blasts reporter who alleged Kevin Hayes involvement in Cutter Gauthier trade

John Tortorella had quite a strong reaction to a reporter who alleged Kevin Hayes' involvement in the Cutter Gauthier trade. The Flyers HC didn't hold back and blasted the reporter, expressing his frustration and disbelief at the accusation.

On Monday, Gathier's traded by the Philadelphia Flyers to the Anaheim Ducks sent shockwaves. As part of the trade, the Flyers acquired defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick from the Anaheim Ducks in the 2025 draft.

Following the trade, it was revealed that Gauthier had reported to Flyers GM Danny Briere that he didn't want to play for the club. As a result, the Philadelphia Flyers looked for options and did a trade as a final resort.

There was a rumor about what could have made Gauthier not sign for the Flyers. A report from Anthony SanFilippo of CrossingBroad.com said:

"Kevin Hayes' fingerprints are all over this" - a clip that spread like wildfire on social media.

During Wednesday's postgame conference, to clarify the rumors, John Tortorella vehemently denied the claim and defended Hayes, saying that there is no truth to the rumors. He made it clear that Kevin Hayes had nothing to do with the trade and criticized the reporter for spreading false information.

Tortorella asked:

"Is the guy here that caused Kevin Hayes a problem?"

The reporter responded, "Yes," to which John Tortorella replied:

"Are you kidding me? You think Kevin Hayes is going to do something like that? … ,” Tortorella said. “It just pisses me off that you guys throw that around and affect someone’s life. Kevin Hayes and I had a problem, and we couldn’t come to an agreement how to play."

“That’s a good man. That’s a good man. And what you said is going to stay with him. That’s what you guys don’t understand. You’re going to sit there and say you have the right sources.”

The reporter, whom John Tortorella called out in his press conference, responded to the Flyers coach on X:

"Well, Torts just lit me up in his press conference about Kevin Hayes. Completely unprompted. That ought to be a joy for everyone for the next couple days."

Responding to the rumors, Cutter Gauthier spoke for the first time after the trade and clarified that Kevin Hayes had no role in his decision not to play for Philadelphia.

Jamie Drysdale expressed his excitement to play under John Tortorella

Jamie Drysdale is highly regarded as a talented defenseman. He's now the newest member of the Phillies squad.

In his first media availability, Drysdale was asked whether he's worried about anything playing under John Tortorella, considering his reputation. The 21-year-old defenseman said (as quoted by Broadstreethockey.com):

"Obviously, everyone has heard whatever you hear in the media and stuff, but in terms of players, I’ve only heard good things,” Drysdale said.

“Like, people that have actually played for him; I’ve only heard good things. In terms of people that have reached out to me, they said he is a very honest guy, black and white, you’re never wondering where you’re at with him, shoots you straight — I feel like that’s all us players can ask for.

"It’s just to make you better at the end of the day. Yeah, I’m excited to play for him and learn from him.”

Drysdale was drafted sixth overall by the Ducks in the 2020 draft and has played 123 NHL games.