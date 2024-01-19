John Tortorella pokes fun at Owen Tippett's solo goal Dallas Stars - "Doesn't know what the hell he's doing"

Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett showcased his emerging star power in a thrilling game against the Dallas Stars, leaving fans and even the Flyers' head coach in awe.

Tippett's remarkable performance included a second goal of the game, featuring a dazzling spin-o-rama move that culminated in a top-corner snipe past Dallas Stars' goaltender Jake Oettinger. The goal occurred with 5:30 remaining in the third period, solidifying Tippett's impact on the game as the Flyers led 4-1.

The spectacular play immediately drew attention across Flyers Nation, with fans taking to X (formerly Twitter), to express their excitement. One post captured the sentiment, describing Tippett's goal as an immediate contender for 'goal of the year.'

However, not everyone was entirely impressed by Tippett's extraordinary goal. Flyers head coach John Tortorella offered a unique perspective on the play, injecting a touch of humor into his commentary. In a post-game statement, Tortorella took a light-hearted jab at Tippett's performance, stating:

“Tip’s just playing. He’s just not thinking, he’s playing. He doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing on that goal, he’s just playing."

Tortorella's remark provides insight into the coach's perspective on Owen Tippett's playing style.

The strong form of the Philadelphia Flyers was sustained when they recorded a dominating 5-1 victory against Dallas Stars, winning their fifth consecutive game. One of the best performers was Owen Tippett, who scored two goals, including an unforgettable highlight-reel goal late in the third period.

Scott Laughton scored a penalty shot to help the Flyers win. Sean Walker, Cam Atkinson, and Morgan Frost scored for the Flyers who outshot Dallas by 43-16. Goalie Sam Ersson stopped 15 key saves.

Tippett’s mesmerizing goal, where he brilliantly evaded defenseman Joel Hanley was hailed by coach John Tortorella and teammates. However, Tyler Seguin scored a goal, but the Stars found it difficult as their coach Peter DeBoer admitted that they had not performed well.

The Flyers, who are very much at ease in the playoff seat within Metropolitan Division manifested their spectacular revival this season. In light of the new leadership, this team introduced a communicative and transparent style to be called A New Era of Orange. Both veterans and young stars aligned with Tortorella’s tough coaching approach.

In the game, Philadelphia’s domination of plays and a power-play goal are evidence of their revival after some difficult years in recent seasons fighting for playoff spot.