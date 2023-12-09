Jonas Brodin Injury: Why did Wild defenseman exit game against Oilers?

The Minnesota Wild suffered a significant injury blow to their top defenseman, Jonas Brodin, during Friday's matchup against the Edmonton Oilers.

During the early frame of the third period, the defenseman was driven into the board by the Oilers' Evander Kane. The hit appeared to have injured Jonas Brodin's leg, as he eventually left for the locker room and did not return for the remainder of the game.

The hit resulted in Brodin's teammate Ryan Hartman retaliating against Evander Kane, which resulted in a penalty for the Wild.

The Edmonton Oilers capitalized on the man advantage, with Evan Bouchard scoring the goal for the team on the powerplay, to secure a dramatic 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild. The Oilers have now won six consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the no-call from officials on Evander Kane for boarding Jonas Bordin appeared to be a controversial one, and there's a high possibility that the Department of Player Safety could look closely into the matter.

This season, Brodin has accumulated nine points through one goal and eight assists in 24 games, for a +6 rating. At the moment, there's no further update on the defenseman.