Coach Lindy Ruff recently confirmed via the New Jersey Devils' X (formerly Twitter) that defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler is sidelined with a broken foot. The absence of Siegenthaler leaves a massive gap on the left side of the Devils' defense, now relying on Luke Hughes, Kevin Bahl, and Brendan Smith to anchor the position with no room for further injuries.

With Jonas Siegenthaler out of the lineup, one likely candidate is Santeri Hattakka, who showed promise during the preseason but has remained relatively quiet during his time in Utica this season. The Finnish defenseman might receive a call-up to fill the void left by Siegenthaler's injury.

The foot injury occurred in tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks, where Jonas Siegenthaler took a shot to the foot in the second period. Siegenthaler had to leave the game with assistance from the bench, ultimately not returning.

Fans were ecstatic anticipating the first match starring all three Hughes brothers, but it was never to happen. Due to an injury, Jack Hughes was unable to play for the New Jersey Devils. Despite Jack's absence, Quinn's Canucks defeated the Devils 6-4 tonight at the Prudential Center.

Quinn Hughes showed his elite scoring and playmaking skills, contributing three assists in a game where JT Miller and Elias Pettersson each found the back of the net twice for Vancouver. Colin Miller delivered twice for the Devils, while Erik Haula and Brendan Smith also notched goals.

The turning point occurred with just 10 seconds left in the second period when Conor Garland's wraparound goal extended Vancouver's lead to 4-2, deflating the Devils' comeback attempt. Despite rallying with two goals in the third period, the Devils couldn't overcome the two-goal deficit from the previous period.

Colin Miller scored his first goal for the Devils since being acquired. Brendan Smith cut the Devils' deficit to 5-4. Furthermore, rookie Graeme Clarke made his NHL debut, which was a special occasion as he played in front of his parents, who had flown from Ottawa for the game.

Unfortunately for the Devils, injuries continue to mount, with key players like Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton on the sidelines. Add Jonas Siegenthaler to the list now after the broken foot, as the Devils delve deeper into their depths to find answers to injuries on the blue line.