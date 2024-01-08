Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on Calgary Flames' loss to injury-stricken Chicago Blackhawks

Jonathan Huberdeau and the Calgary Flames had a forgettable night on Sunday at the United Center as they suffered a 3-4 defeat to the injury-plagued Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks have already lost a few key players, including leading scorer Connor Bedard, due to injuries. Moreover, the Hawks have the most injuries on a roster in the league. However, the absence of those players didn't affect the team's performance on Sunday.

Given the injury woes, the Blackhawks entered the game as the second favorite but went on to deliver a stellar performance, with every player showing grit and combining for a remarkable team effort.

On the other hand, Jonathan Huberdeau and the Flames knew it wouldn't be easy to beat the Hawks at this stage. They failed to capitalize on the opportunity and fell short of clinching two points on the road.

Jonathan Huberdeau shared his thoughts on the loss to the Blackhawks, saying that the defeat was a tough one to swallow.

"That's a tough one to swallow. It's a game that we had to win... we didn't deserve to win. We need to go home and win that one against Ottawa," he said (via Sportsnet).

The Flames are sixth in the Pacific Division of the West with 39 points (17-18-5) after 40 games. They are on a two-game skid and 6-4-0 in the last ten outings. The Flames host the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.

It was the first win for the Blackhawks without Connor Bedard (fractured jaw), who was placed on Injured Reserve along with Nick Foligno (fractured left finger) after leaving a 4-2 loss against the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

How did the Chicago Blackhawks beat Jonathan Huberdeau and the Calgary Flames?

In the first period, at 4:32, Colin Blackwell put the Hawks up 1-0 after converting a long pass from Tinordi into the back of the Flames' net for a wrist shot goal. At the 13:12 mark, it was 1-1 for the Calgary Flames after Nazem Kadri tapped the puck back into the open net.

Coming into the second period, the Flames capitalized on the powerplay opportunity, with Andrew Mangiapane's goal restoring the Flames lead to 2-1 at 3:26. Goals from Philip Kurashev and Nikita Zaitsev in under two minutes put the Blackhawks up 3-2.

At the 14:37 mark of the third period, Blackwell made it 4-2 for the Hawks and scored his second of the night. Kadri's goal at 15:19 brought the Flames within the final scoreline of 4-3. Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists in the matchup.