Vegas Golden Knights left winger Jonathan Marchessault has been the center of attraction for fans this season.

The hockey star remains undrafted despite his experience on the ice. He has prolific records for the likes of Columbus Blue Jackets, Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

The Vegas Golden Knights selected Marchessault, who was made public by the Panthers, in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. The left winger inked a six-year contract with the Golden Knights on Jan. 3, 2018, for $30 million.

Jonathan Marchessault’s contract comprises a $5 million cap hit with an average annual salary of $5 million for the 2023-24 season. He earns $3.5 million in base salary and $3.5 million in minors salary.

The Quebec native has racked up 418 points in 556 games. He also has 64 playoff points in 90 games. Marchessault, 32, will be an Unrestricted Free Agent by the end of the season.

Jonathan Marchessault’s professional hockey career

Fan-favorite Marchessault has not been selected in any NHL Entry Draft. However, he signed a contract with the Connecticut Whale, New York Rangers' American Hockey League (AHL) club in 2011.

With Ryan Bourque and Kelsey Tessier, who had joined the Rangers organization, Marchessault was reunited with his former teammates from the Remparts. He started his professional career with the Whale in the 2011–12 season.

Marchessault decided not to extend his contract with them after that season. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Marchessault joined the Springfield Falcons, the Blue Jackets AHL affiliate, the next year. He put out a strong show, taking them to the scoring lead and was named the First Club AHL All-Star.

At the trade deadline of the 2013-14 season, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning along with Dalton Smith during his second year with Columbus. The Blue Jackets received Matt Taormina and Dana Tyrell in return.

After ending his contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jonathan Marchessault signed a one-way, two-year deal with the Florida Panthers in, 2016. In his first NHL season, the Knights left winger led the Panthers in scoring with a noteworthy 30 goals and 51 points in 75 games.

He made history by becoming the first Panther player to achieve the 30-goal mark since David Booth in 2009.

Poll : 0 votes