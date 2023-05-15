Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in Game 6 of their second-round series on Sunday night. They advance to the Western Conference final for the fourth time in their six-year existence.

This performance earned Marchessault his second playoff hat trick.

“We’re only halfway done to our goal here,” Marchessault said after the game. “We’re going to keep going until our organization, we win the ultimate goal. Tonight is just one step in the right direction.”

Fans praised Marchessault on Twitter as his performance lifted the Golden Knights:

John Easthope @vintagejohnny84 Good Canadian boy in Jonathan Marchessault was the best player on the ice tonight, Adin Hill a Candian was the better goalie with the win too. Good Canadian boy in Jonathan Marchessault was the best player on the ice tonight, Adin Hill a Candian was the better goalie with the win too.

Shayna @hayyyshayyy current and former Panthers out here pushing for the upsets this postseason. Florida took out Boston and Toronto, and now Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault are getting to work against the Oilers current and former Panthers out here pushing for the upsets this postseason. Florida took out Boston and Toronto, and now Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault are getting to work against the Oilers

Jesse Granger @JesseGranger_ Jonathan Marchessault had to stay on the ice to do TV interviews.



When he finally walked into the dressing room it exploded with cheers. Jonathan Marchessault had to stay on the ice to do TV interviews. When he finally walked into the dressing room it exploded with cheers.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC Natural hat trick for Jonathan Marchessault Natural hat trick for Jonathan Marchessault

Sonia.Webster @SoniaWebst95773 🏒 See my bio bro @GoldenKnights Marchessault is on fire!!! What a hat-trick, what a player! The Golden Knights are unstoppable tonight🏒 See my bio bro @GoldenKnights Marchessault is on fire!!! What a hat-trick, what a player! The Golden Knights are unstoppable tonight 🔥🏒 See my bio bro

BruinDroppings311 @bruinscat311 @GoldenKnights After his 2nd goal, I said, "I smell a Hattie!" @GoldenKnights After his 2nd goal, I said, "I smell a Hattie!"

For the Golden Knights, Reilly Smith and William Karlsson both scored, and Ivan Barbashev provided two assists. In his third postseason appearance, Adin Hill ended with 39 saves.

Edmonton took a 2-1 lead less than three minutes into the game thanks to goals from Connor McDavid and Warren Foegele in the opening frame. Jack Campbell stopped all four shots he saw in the third period after Stuart Skinner had allowed four goals on 17 shots through two periods.

The winner of the series between Dallas and Seattle (which will go to a Game 7 on Monday night) will play Vegas next.

Twelve players from the Golden Knights' first 2017–18 squad, who advanced to the Stanley Cup final, are still on the roster. Hence, It's a fairly experienced squad and knows what it means to perform in clutch games.

Jonathan Marchessault's time with the Vegas Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault #81 of the Las Vegas Golden Knights

After scoring 30 goals in 2016–17, Cap-Rouge, Quebec native Jonathan Marchessault was chosen by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft (via the Florida Panthers).

Marchessault soon proved it was a wise choice by settling in quickly alongside William Karlsson and Reilly Smith on the first line.

He finished second behind Karlsson in scoring with an NHL career-high 75 points, earning him a five-year, $30 million deal on January 3, 2018.

On November 5, 2022, during the Golden Knights' 6-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, Marchessault became the first player with 300 points for the team. He recorded a goal and an assist in the game.

This tells the story of Jonathan Marchessault with Vegas. He has been the spine of the team and steps up when the lights shine brightest. He proved his worth again against the Oilers, and look for him to continue this form in the next round.

