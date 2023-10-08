Jonathan Marchessault's wife Alexandra takes firm stance amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Alexandra Marchessault, the wife of NHL forward Jonathan Marchessault, has taken a stance on the same. Jonathan , a Canadian professional ice hockey forward, plays for the Vegas Golden Knights in the National Hockey League.

Alexandra, formerly known as Alexandra Gravel, has been married to Jonathan Marchessault since July 27, 2013. Alexandra shared a post by @stateofIsrael on Instagram, which had a message:

"I stand with Israel"

The message

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, tensions have escalated. In a recent attack by Hamas, rockets were fired at Israel without warning, and the Israeli border breached by militants who invaded Israeli communities, causing civilian casualties and taking captives. The conflict has led to numerous casualties on both sides, with fighting continuing.

The international community, including the United States and the United Nations, has expressed concern over the escalating violence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has characterized the situation as a "long and difficult war," while US President Joe Biden condemned the Hamas attacks and pledged support for Israel's defense. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is planning for emergency closed consultations in response to the situation.

According to Al Jazeera, health officials have reported an increase in the number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip, reaching 256, with approximately 1,800 sustaining injuries. Among the casualties, 20 children have lost their lives, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health, while at least 120 minors have been wounded.

On the Israeli side, the military has disclosed that at lest 26 soldiers lost their lives during the unprecedented attack by Hamas in the southern part of the country. Local media reports suggest that the overall Israeli death toll has reached approximately 300.

As the conflict continues, Alexandra Marchessault's stance reflects the concerns and emotions among the hockey star's family as they closely follow the developments in the region.

More on Jonathan Marchessault and Alexandra's relationship and kids

The Knights star Jonathan Marchessault and his wife have been together for over a decade now.

While the exact start of their relationship remains a mystery, Marchessault posted a photo of his current wife on Instagram in 2012, confirming their dating status at the time.

The Marchessault family, which includes four children, resides in Summerlin, Nevada. Their first son, James, was born in 2014, followed by their first daughter, Victoria, in 2015. In 2018, they welcomed their third son, Will, while their fourth son, Henry John, arrived in 2019.