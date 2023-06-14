Jonathan Marchessault wins Conn Smythe Trophy after 13 goal playoff performance

Jonathan Marchessault, one of the original six misfits of the Vegas Golden Knights, etched his name in hockey history as he received the prestigious Conn Smythe Trophy following Vegas's Stanley Cup win. Vegas won the coveted trophy after securing a 9-3 victory in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Marchessault's remarkable performance throughout the playoffs showcased his resilience, clutch play and undeniable talent.

Jonathan Marchessault joins Wayne Gretzky as only two undrafted Conn Smythe winners in modern history

As the first undrafted player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy since Wayne Gretzky, Marchessault's accomplishment serves as a testament to his determination and ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most. 10 of his 13 playoff goals were instrumental as they helped in either tying the game or providing the Golden Knights with a crucial lead.

What made Marchessault's feat even more impressive was his slow start in the playoffs. The dynamic forward failed to find the back of the net in the first seven games, but he exploded with 13 goals in the remaining 15 games.

His playoff journey was punctuated by unforgettable highlights. In Round 2, he produced a hat trick that dashed the cup hopes of the Edmonton Oilers and propelled the Knights forward.

Additionally, his two-goal performance in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final set the tone for a resounding 7-2 blowout victory, putting the Panthers on the back foot.

Adding salt to the wound for the Florida Panthers, Marchessault's former team, was the fact that he was selected in the expansion draft from their roster. There is a narrative of revenge in his performance against the Panthers in the finals.

