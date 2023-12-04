Jonathan Toews' future plans hinted at by former Blackhawks and Stanley Cup-winning teammate Patrick Kane

As the NHL season progresses, fans and the hockey community continue to wonder about the future of Jonathan Toews, who has yet to sign with a team as December unfolds.

Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews' longtime teammate and friend, recently provided an update on the situation, shedding light on the former Chicago Blackhawks captain's intentions.

In a recent statement, Kane revealed that he maintains frequent communication with Jonathan Toews and shared:

"It seems his intention is to take the year off and then go from there. It sounds like he’s doing better, so hopefully, he’ll be able to come back."

This update comes months after Toews announced on Aug. 17 that he would be stepping away from hockey to prioritize his health.

Jonathan Toews health challenges

Jonathan Toews, 35, faced significant health challenges during the 2020-21 season, limiting him to just 53 games, where he tallied 15 goals and 31 points.

The deterioration of his health midway through the season led Toews to make the difficult decision to step back and concentrate on his well-being. The decision came in the final season of his eight-year, $84 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The announcement marked a significant moment in Jonathan Toews' illustrious career, which saw him spend his entire 15 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks.

Drafted third overall in 2006, Toews served as the team's captain from 2008 to 2023 and played a pivotal role in Stanley Cup championship runs in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

His departure from the organization left a void, with Toews leaving behind an impressive legacy of 372 goals and 883 points in 1067 career games.

Toews' health struggles began in late December 2020 when Chicago revealed that he would be out indefinitely due to an undisclosed illness. The captain eventually missed the entire COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign before disclosing in June 2021 that he wa dsiagnosed with chronic immune response syndrome.

Despite planning a return for the 2021-22 season, Toews faced additional challenges as a subsequent antibody test revealed that he had carried the COVID-19 virus, leading to lingering long COVID symptoms.

As Toews takes this season to focus on his health, the hockey community remains hopeful for his return to the ice. The support from teammates like Patrick Kane and the wider hockey world reflects the respect and admiration Toews has earned throughout his extraordinary career.