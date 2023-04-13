As the Chicago Blackhawks' season draws to a close, star forward Patrick Kane took the time to reflect on the legacy of his longtime teammate and captain, Jonathan Toews. Toews, who is set to leave Chicago at the end of the season, has been a staple of the team since entering the NHL in 2007-08.

Patrick Kane praised Toews in an interview with NHL.com:

"He's a legend, man. I mean, he turned that franchise around," Kane said.

Jonathan Toews, who has spent his entire career with the Blackhawks since being drafted in 2006, has been a key part of the team's success over the years, helping lead them to three Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

Kane, who played with Toews for over a decade before being traded to the New York Rangers earlier this year, spoke highly of his former teammate's leadership both on and off the ice.

"He was like a brother," Kane said. "It was amazing to come up with him at the same time. Obviously, he was a lot more mature than I was coming into the League, and ahead of his years too."

Kane also noted Toews' perseverance and his ability to bring out the best in his teammates, saying that he was "great with the fans, great with the people," and "the guy who led our team."

For Kane, several moments stood out as Toews' defining moments, including his performance during the 2020 postseason, where he had nine points in nine games, and his leadership during the team's three championship runs.

"He was the leader of all those teams. He was the guy," Kane said.

Toews' departure at the end of the season will mark the end of an era for the Blackhawks, but Kane expressed gratitude for the time they spent together and the impact that Toews had on his career.

"I was very fortunate to come in with him at the same time and spend all those years together," Kane said. "He's a legend, and he'll always be remembered as a great Chicago Blackhawk."

As Jonathan Toews prepares to leave Chicago at the end of the season, Kane's words serve as a testament to his impact on the team and the city.

Jonathan Toews plays final game with Chicago Blackhawks tonight

Jonathan Toews, the long-time captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, will play his final game with the team tonight at home against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The announcement comes as the team enters a rebuilding phase and Toews has struggled with his health, including long-COVID symptoms and chronic immune response syndrome, causing him to miss the entire 2020-21 season.

His contract expires at the end of the season, which may also contribute to his potential retirement. Toews' departure will be a loss for the franchise and fans, but his health and the business side of the NHL are also factors to consider.

