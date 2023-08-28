Joonas Donskoi retirement: Why did Kraken forward retire?

Finnish former professional ice hockey forward Joonas Donskoi has recently announced his retirement from the sport in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Thank you to everyone! Kiitos! Time for the next chapter," he captioned the post.

It marks the end of a remarkable journey that saw Donskoi rise to prominence in the NHL.

The decision, though undoubtedly difficult, has been driven by a critical consideration for his own well-being and future, particularly due to the toll of multiple concussions sustained over his career.

In his retirement announcement, Donskoi expressed the challenge of letting go of a sport that has been an integral part of his life. He stated:

"After suffering multiple concussions over my career, I've decided to retire from professional hockey. It is extremely hard to let go of something you have put your whole life into, but at this point I know it's the right decision for my own well-being and future."

His journey in professional hockey was nothing short of a dream realized, as he reached the pinnacle of his career by becoming an NHL player.

"I got to live my dream of being an NHL player, which I'm extremely blessed and grateful for. I think I was able to reach my own potential, which was always my biggest goal."

Acknowledging the immense support he received throughout his career, Donskoi extended his gratitude to the San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche, and Seattle Kraken—the three prestigious organizations he was a part of. He noted:

"Thank you San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken. It was an honor to be part of these 3 world class organizations, cities and fanbases."

Beyond the organizations, Donskoi expressed his appreciation for everyone who contributed to his journey, including teammates, coaches, trainers, doctors, front office staff, and the fans:

"To all my teammates, coaches, trainers, doctors, front offices, and fans: thank you for the best years of my life. I met so many great people and lifelong friends, on and off the ice."

Retired NHL star Joonas Donskoi's heartfelt gratitude to Bartlett family and wife Devin for support

Joonas Donskoi also expressed his gratitude to the Bartlett family, who represented him throughout his NHL career and supported his transition into post-hockey life:

"Thank you Steve and the whole Bartlett family for representing me throughout my NHL career, and for helping me transition into life post hockey."

Amid the tributes, Donskoi dedicated a heartfelt thanks to his wife, Devin. He said:

"Thank you to my wife, Devin, I don't know where I'd be without you. I've been out of it many times over the past years, and you have stuck by me and supported me every day."

With his retirement, Donskoi intends to shift his focus towards his family:

"I am looking forward to putting our family first now."

He addressed his wife and two children, Declan and J, expressing his love and commitment to putting them first.