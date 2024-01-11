Jordan Binnington calls out Justin Bieber to a shootout challenge at 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber to a shootout competition at the upcoming 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. The Richmond Hills native is vying for a spot in the prestigious event and is resorting to unique tactics to secure his place.

According to an article by Lou Korac on NHL.com, Binnington, known for his quick reflexes on the ice, took to social media to propose a playful wager. If Bieber scores against him in 10 shootout attempts, Binnington has promised to dye his hair blonde.

In response, the chart-topping artist requested a $10,000 donation to a charity of his choice if he finds the back of the net.

"It's been a few years, so I just thought you've got to shoot your shot," said Binnington.

The goaltender, who previously engaged in banter with Bieber during the 2020 All-Star Game, is determined to make it this time, especially given the game being in his hometown.

"That would be cool. This one stands out, right, in Toronto," expressed Binnington.

The player is eager to participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual. His teammate Jake Neighbours voiced confidence in Jordan Binnington's abilities:

"I don't think (Bieber would) score. ... at all. I'd give him 20 attempts. Well, actually, I don't know, I've never seen (Bieber) play."

The stage is set for a unique showdown between the goaltending stalwart and the pop icon.

Jordan Binnington's dominance continues

This season, Jordan Binnington continues to be a formidable presence for the St. Louis Blues.

Having established himself with a stellar performance in the 2018-19 season, where he played a pivotal role in guiding them to their first Stanley Cup, Binnington has consistently showcased his goaltending prowess.

With a season record of 28 wins, 13 losses,and one tie, Binnington maintains a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.05 and a save percentage of .905. His career statistics underline his reliability.

He has 130 victories in 251 games, a career GAA of 2.81 and a save percentage of .906. He secured his 100th NHL win on Dec. 12, 2022, in his 184th game.

From being a third-round pick in the 2011 NHL Draft to a key player instrumental in the Blues' championship triumph, his evolution underscores the impact of hard work and seizing opportunities when they arise.

Having signed a six-year, $36 million contract in Mar. 2021, Jordan Binnington continues to be a cornerstone for the Blues.