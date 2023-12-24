Jordan Binnington catches flak for Connor Bedard's Michigan goal: "Eyes were closed the whole time"

In a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, young sensation Connor Bedard showcased his exceptional skills. He executed his first NHL lacrosse-style goal, also known as Michigan goal. Connor Bedard's incredible move unfolded in the first period when trailing by a goal.

He deftly received a pass behind the net, and with remarkable finesse, he skillfully placed the puck on his stick, as he wrapped around the net and lifted it past Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington at 3:49, leveling the score at 1-1.

Connor Bedard's goal marked his 13th of the season, propelling him to the top of the list among NHL rookies in terms of goal-scoring power.

NHL fans, quick to react to the dazzling display, took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the play. One Reddit user posted a humorous caption:

"No wonder he scored. Goalie couldn't see it!"

The comment section of the post quickly filled with amusing and critical remarks aimed at Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Among the comments, one fan quipped"

"Did you watch the whole game? Binnington’s eyes were closed the whole time."

Another fan expressed a more direct critique:

"Man, our goalie is sleeping out there."

Adding to the banter, a fan humorously remarked:

"Ahhhh, the ol 'wasn't looking doesn't count' trick."

Despite Connor Bedard's lacrosse-style goal Hawks faltered

In a thrilling comeback, the St. Louis Blues overcame a three-goal deficit to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-5 on Saturday night. Jordan Kyrou's two goals, along with contributions from Justin Faulk, Jake Neighbours and Brandon Saad in the third period, sealed the remarkable turnaround. The Blues are now 4-1 under interim coach Drew Bannister.

Rookie sensation Connor Bedard showcased his skills with a lacrosse-style goal in the first period, but despite Nick Foligno's two goals and Arvid Soderblom's 35 saves for Chicago, the Blackhawks suffered their sixth loss in seven games. They blew a multi-goal lead for the second consecutive night.

Justin Faulk's crucial late goal and Jordan Kyrou's empty-netter secured the Blues' victory. The win marked a significant breakthrough for St. Louis, as it was 0-14-0 when trailing after two periods before this game.

Despite the loss, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson praised Connor Bedard's quick hands and vision displayed in his lacrosse-style goal:

“We’ve seen a couple of things like that. He’s got quick hands, and I didn’t even realize what happened until it went in. That’s the vision that he has. He can see that when the puck is probably wobbling a little bit. He gets his blade under it and he can scoop it as he’s moving. He’s able to do those things. Unfortunately we couldn’t propel it into a win tonight.”

Overall, the game was full of excitement.