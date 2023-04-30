Kraken forward Jordan Eberle expressed his concern today after hearing that his hit on Andrew Cogliano in Game 6 resulted in a fracture in Cogliano's neck. The injury has forced him to miss the remainder of the playoffs.

Eberle, received a two-minute minor penalty for boarding during the play and was not suspended by the league. He stated that he wasn't attempting to injure Cogliano and that the game moves quickly. Eberle said:

"When the play ends up in an injury it’s always unfortunate. I was happy to see him back in the third..."

He added:

"For me, it’s just trying to play hockey and I think everyone knows the way I play. I’m obviously never trying to hurt anybody.”

Despite Eberle's statements, Avalanche fans have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the lack of suspension. This sentiment was compounded by the fact that the Kraken's Jared McCann was knocked out of the series with a concussion following a hit by Cale Makar, who received a one-game suspension.

McCann did not travel with the Kraken to Game 7, and there is no announced timeframe for his return.

The hit on Cogliano has added to the drama surrounding a series filled with controversy on and off the ice. As Kraken looks to eliminate the defending Stanley Cup champions, Eberle can expect a hostile reception from Avalanche fans during Game 7. This is similar to how Kraken fans booed Makar in Game 4 and 6 after his suspension.

Exploring the NHL career of Kraken forward Jordan Eberle

Jordan Eberle, a Canadian ice hockey player, was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2008 NHL draft. He made his debut in the NHL against the Calgary Flames on October 7, 2010.

In his second NHL season, Eberle had a breakout year, being named to the NHL All-Star Game. He was also a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy.

Eberle has been a consistent goal scorer throughout his career, achieving five 20-goal seasons with the Oilers. He was later traded to the New York Islanders in 2017 and signed a five-year contract with them in June 2019. However, his time in New York was cut short as he was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL expansion draft.

Jordan Eberle quickly made an impact for the Kraken, scoring the first hat trick in the franchise's history. He also became the ninth NHL player to score a natural hat trick for an expansion team in its inaugural season.

