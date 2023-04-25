Jordan Eberle Contract: How much does the Seattle Kraken star earn in salary?

Jordan Eberle has been winning fans' hearts with his impressive performance in the National Hockey League (NHL).

The rising star was chosen by the Edmonton Oilers in the 1st round of the 2008 NHL entry draft with the 22nd overall pick. The Regina native signed a three-year contract with the Oilers for $3.5 million. However, Jordan Eberle was traded to the New York Islanders in exchange for Ryan Strome on June 22, 2017.

Eberle later joined the Seattle Kraken in the NHL Expansion Draft on July 21, 2021, after not being able to come to terms with the Islanders. The hockey star inked a contract with the Kraken for a $5.5 million cap hit. The Kraken right winger has career earnings of $61.9 million by signing four NHL contracts to date.

Jordan Eberle’s professional career and stats

Throughout 13 seasons, the Regina native holds a prolific record of 658 points in 940 games. The Kraken jewel also has 38 playoff points in 66 games.

Eberle made his professional debut with Regina Pats, where he amassed an impressive 55 points and 28 goals, making him the team's leading scorer. Eberle's outstanding performances continued in the first round of the 2007 WHL playoffs against the Swift Current Broncos, when he scored two goals and seven points in six games. However, a virus prevented him from playing in the second round against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Eberle then began his second major junior season, earning him the WHL Player of the Month honor for October 2007 after he scored 16 goals and 26 points over 16 games.

Jordan Eberle was given the opportunity to play with the Springfield Falcons for the 2008-2009 season after earning a professional contract with the Edmonton Oilers. When Eberle made his Falcons debut on March 27 against the Worcester Sharks, he already had 2 assists in 2 games. On March 29, 2009, in a 4-3 loss to the Portland Pirates, he scored his first career goal in his third game with the team.

Seattle Kraken announced Eberle as the alternate captain on October 11, 2021. He was subsequently given the job of a winger on the top line with Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann. Eberle originally had trouble scoring goals, but he broke his goalless skid on November 4, 2021, when he recorded the first-ever hat trick for the team and helped the Kraken defeat the Buffalo Sabres.

