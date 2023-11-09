Jordan Eberle Injury: What happened to Seattle Kraken forward during practice?

Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle was injured after taking a deep skate cut to the upper part of his leg during team practice on Wednesday. As per Kraken's GM, Ron Francis, Eberle suffered from a "deep cut" from a skate near his quadriceps muscle area during the practice.

The injury took place after Jaden Schwartz stepped on the puck and lost his balance in the process, which resulted in his skate blade cutting Eberle. The 33-year-old forward was taken to the hospital for an MRI to determine the severity of the injury:

"#SeaKraken’s Jordan Eberle taken to hospital for MRI after suffering deep skate blade cut to leg in practice"

Expand Tweet

Eberle is doubtful to play against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Once the MRI results are out, it will become clearer whether the forward will miss just one game or more than that. Given Eberle's injury, there is a high possibility that the recovery time could keep him sidelined for more than one game.

In his absence, Shane Wright and Ryan Winterton were recalled from AHL Coachella Valley as emergency replacements. Either one of the players will be added to the lineup for Thursday's game.

Jordan Eberle's career stats

Seattle Kraken v Detroit Red Wings

Eberle was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers with the No. 22 pick in the 2008 NHL draft. After playing for seven years with the Oilers, the 33-year-old forward was traded to the New York Islanders, where he spent four seasons.

In 2021, the Seattle Kraken selected Eberle at the expansion draft, and he's been with the team ever since. The 2023-24 season marked the 14th for the veteran in the league. He's accumulated four points through a goal and three assists in 13 games played so far this season.

Overall, Jordan Eberle has played 953 career games, recording 662 points through 283 goals and 379 assists. He had his career-high 76 points while playing for the Oilers in the 2011-12 season.