Jordan Greenway injury: Why did Buffalo Sabres winger exit game against Carolina Hurricanes?

Buffalo Sabres winger Jordan Greenway exited Saturday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes due to an upper-body injury, as confirmed by the team's announcement. The specific cause of the injury remains unclear, but an impactful hit from Andrei Svechnikov in the first period may be a contributing factor. Despite absorbing the hit and playing the remainder of the period, Greenway did not return for the second period of the game.

During the first period, Greenway contributed 4:18 of ice time, concluding the game with a single shot on net. With the Sabres trailing 2-0 after the initial period, the team faced the challenge of a back-to-back series. The uncertainty surrounding Greenway's availability for Sunday's game against the Predators adds complexity to the situation. Isak Rosen, the sole forward absent from Saturday's lineup, is the probable replacement if Greenway is sidelined.

Expand Tweet

Isak Rosen, with a brief history of three games with the Sabres, has yet to record any points at the NHL level. However, his notable performance in the AHL with the Rochester Americans showcases promise, boasting eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 16 games.

Jordan Greenway's Injury Leaves Buffalo Sabres Seeking Improvement

Jordan Greenway has showcased a strong performance in the current NHL season, amassing two goals and five assists for a total of seven points in 20 games. If he maintains this pace, he is on track for 28 points in an 82-game season, marking his highest point total since 2021. Notably, Greenway has evolved into a reliable defensive forward, ranking 82nd among NHL forwards with defensive goals above replacement of 4.5.

Originally a second-round pick for the Minnesota Wild in the 2015 NHL Draft, Jordan Greenway spent nearly six seasons with the team before being traded to the Buffalo Sabres at the 2023 trade deadline. The trade involved a second and fifth-round pick. During his second year of a three-year contract with a $3 million cap hit, Greenway signed the extension midway through the 2021-22 season.

The Sabres, holding a record of 10-11-2, sought improvement as they faced the Carolina Hurricanes but eventually, they lost. Positioned seventh in the Atlantic Division, they trailed the New York Islanders by four points for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Greenway's absence added a layer of challenge for the Sabres as they aimed to enhance their standing in the highly competitive league.