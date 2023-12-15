Jordan Kyrou responds to getting booed by St. Louis Blues fans; clarifies earlier statement on ex-coach Craig Berube

Jordan Kyrou has responded to the St. Louis Blues fans booing him during Thursday's game against the Ottawa Senators. The Blues won the game 4-2.

It was a tough time for Kyrou to be on the ice on Thursday, as he received stammering boos from home fans throughout the game whenever he had a puck on his stick. The last couple of days have been tough for Jordan Kyrou in St. Louis and getting booed by the home crowd is the least he could have asked for.

The boos and anger among the Blues fan base came after Jordan Kyrou made a blunt statement regarding ex-coach Craig Berube, who was let go of his duties by the Blues on Tuesday.

When asked about his comments about ex-coach Craig Berube, Kyrou had a blunt response:

"I've got no comment. He's not my coach anymore."

Kyrou's remarks on Berube only served as fuel for speculation about the underlying tensions between the former coach and the 25-year-old forward. As per reports, Kyrou's dissatisfaction with Craig Berube was one of the main reasons behind the change in coach.

Jordan Kyrou was in tears and shaken after Thursday's game against the Ottawa Senators as he addressed the media about being booed by home fans. Here's what Kyrou said in a statement:

"Yeah, I definitely heard those. That's not easily obviously. But I see where they're coming from, with my comments on it. That's definitely tough. I love playing here. I love playing in front of the fans. So, yeah..."

Following the departure of Craig Berube, the St. Louis Blues named Drew Bannister as the team's interim coach. Meanwhile, Kyrou is optimistic about having a fresh start in his career and hopes to turn the ship around for his team moving forward.

How has Jordan Kyrou fared at St. Louis Blues?

The St. Louis Blues fans have high expectations for Kyrou and believe he could be a game-changer for the franchise.

However, expectations from him are yet to be met this season, as the forward's slow start has become an alarming concern for the franchise. Jordan Kyrou has failed to maintain his consistency throughout his Blues tenure.

This season, the 25-year-old forward has 18 points on five goals and 13 assists in 29 games. Overall, Kyrou has notched up 88 goals and 125 points, totaling 213 points in 281 games.