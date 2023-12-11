Jordin Tootoo's shocking revelation discloses former Hawks GM Stan Bowman's involvement in using LTIR to avoid sending forward to AHL

In a recent turn of events, Jordin Tootoo, a former Chicago Blackhawks winger, made a shocking revelation regarding LTIR in his latest book, "Mind Over Matter: Hard-Won Battles on the Road to Hope."

After playing two seasons with the New Jersey Devils, Tootoo signed for the Blackhawks as a free agent in the 2016-17 season. The next year, on Feb. 28, the Blackhawks extended his contract through the 2017-18 season.

Tootoo was recovering from an upper body injury to his shoulder at the time. As a result, he was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Hawks. However, Tootoo made a shocking revelation in his latest book that he was adamant about not playing in the minor league.

Jordin Tootoo revealed that before being claimed off waivers, he asked Stan Bowman, the Blackhawks GM at the time, to do him a favor. Tootoo said that Stan put him on LTIR but he would not play for the Rockford IceHogs (an affiliate of the Hawks in the AHL).

In response to Tootoo's request to place him on long-term IR, GM Stan requested an MRI scan of his shoulder to use it as an exit strategy for the winger.

The former winger revealed that he did not provide the scans and right away went down to the Rockford IceHogs in the AHL, only to reveal that he was not ready to play due to a shoulder injury.

He was placed on long-term IR, and Tootoo revealed that he was never approached by anyone from the organization after that.

The move subsequently resulted in Tootoo being waived off in Nov. 2017. After 13 seasons in the league, in October 2018, Jordin Tootto announced his retirement from professional hockey and announced his plans to "continue to enhance life for Native children who are suffering."

Tootoo played 50 games with the Blackhawks.

Jordin Tootoo's NHL stats

Tootoo was drafted 98th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2001 NHL draft. He played eight seasons with the Preds and went on to spend his career with the Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks.

He was one of the most aggressive players, which made him a fan-favorite. The Churchill, Manitoba, Canada, native played 723 games in his 13-year-long career, accumulating 161 points through 65 goals and 96 assists.

Notably, Jordin Tootoo never played a full season of 82 games in his NHL career.