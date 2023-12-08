Joseph Woll injury: What happened to Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender?

Joseph Woll left Thursday's game against the Senators with an apparent left leg injury, as reported by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. The incident unfolded in the third period, following a crucial save that saw Woll requiring assistance to leave the ice.

Joseph Woll's departure raises concerns about the team's goaltending situation. Having been a stabilizing force in the Maple Leafs' net, Woll's absence could leave a significant void. The goaltender managed an impressive 29 saves on 31 shots before the injury occurred.

Martin Jones was the backup goalie for the Leafs tonight. If Woll is sidelined indefinitely, the responsibility of guarding the net is likely to fall on Jones for the next couple of games.

Ilya Samsonov may also return from his illness to take back his starting spot in Woll's absence.

Maple Leafs fans are left eagerly awaiting updates on the extent of Woll's injury and the potential duration of his absence. The outcome of these developments will undoubtedly impact the team's goaltending dynamics in the upcoming games.