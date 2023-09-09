Josh Archibald contract: How much did former Lightning winger earn in Tampa Bay?

Josh Archibald, the 30-year-old Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) right winger, made headlines in the hockey world when he signed a two-year, $1,600,000 contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 1, 2023. This deal came with a cap hit of $800,000, making it a noteworthy move for both Archibald and the Lightning.

Born on Oct. 6, 1992, Archibald's journey in the NHL began when he was drafted 174th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the sixth round of the 2011 entry draft.

Over the course of his career spanning eight seasons, with at least one NHL game played each season, he has accumulated a total of 83 points in 305 games. Additionally, he has contributed two points in 24 playoff games.

Archibald's career has seen him sign six contracts, with a cumulative value of $10,625,000.

It's worth noting that Josh Archibald holds dual citizenship for both Canada and the United States, and he has chosen to represent the United States in international competitions. He notably played for Team USA at the 2012 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Josh Archibald placed on unconditional waivers

Today is the day which marks the unexpected turn of events in Josh Archibald's career. On Sept. 9, 2023, Tampa Bay Lightning's General Manager, Julien BriseBois, announced that Josh Archibald had been placed on unconditional waivers with the intention of terminating his contract.

This decision came after discussions between Archibald, his agent, and Lightning management, revealing that he had no immediate plans to continue playing hockey for unspecified reasons.

In light of this development, the Tampa Bay Lightning thanked Archibald for his contributions and extended their best wishes to him and his family for their future endeavors. This surprising twist marks a new chapter in Archibald's career, leaving hockey fans and experts speculating about the reasons behind this unexpected decision.

Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois said:

"Yesterday, I was informed by Josh’s agent, and by Josh himself in a subsequent conversation, that he was not planning on playing hockey for the time being and that he would not be reporting to training camp. Consequently, Josh was placed on unconditional waivers earlier today for the purpose of terminating his contract.

"We wish Josh, his wife Bailey, and their entire family the very best in their future endeavors.”

In the same announcement, the Lightning also revealed that they had signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, $800,000 contract, making it an eventful day for the team. As the NHL season progresses, Archibald's decision and the Lightning's future moves will definitely change because of this unexpected move.