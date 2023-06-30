Josh Bailey clears waivers; becomes free agent

Josh Bailey's situation in the hockey world took an interesting twist when NHL insider Chris Johnston shared a notable update on Twitter.

In his tweet, Johnston revealed that Josh Bailey (CHI) has successfully cleared unconditional waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent. This news has generated speculation and intrigue among fans and experts, prompting discussions about what lies ahead for Bailey in his professional hockey journey.

Chris Johnston @reporterchris Josh Bailey (CHI) cleared unconditional waivers today and is now an unrestricted free agent.

The news took many by surprise as the Chicago Blackhawks announced their acquisition of Bailey along with a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the New York Islanders.

The trade, which came with future considerations, has triggered discussions as fans and pundits try to make sense of this unexpected move.

Bailey, a seasoned 33-year-old forward, has dedicated his entire 15-year NHL career to the Islanders, earning a reputation as a reliable and respected player within the organization.

Last season, he posted a solid performance with 25 points, comprising eight goals and 17 assists, across 64 games played. With a career total of 184 goals and 396 assists, his contributions on the ice have earned him 580 points over the span of 1,057 games.

The trade is believed to be a strategic move by the Islanders to alleviate the financial burden of Bailey's $5 million cap hit. With just one year remaining on his contract, the team saw an opportunity to free up salary space and potentially explore other roster options.

For Bailey, this turn of events marks a significant turning point in his career. As an unrestricted free agent, he now has the freedom to negotiate with any team that expresses interest in his services.

Josh Bailey's NHL journey

Josh Bailey, a Canadian professional ice hockey winger, is currently a free agent. He played for the New York Islanders before becoming a free agent. Bailey was drafted ninth overall by the Islanders in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Throughout his career, he has achieved various milestones, including scoring his first NHL goal and participating in the NHL All-Star Game. The player signed a contract extension with the Islanders in 2018 and was named an alternate captain. He also had memorable moments in the playoffs, scoring crucial overtime goals.

On October 28, 2022, he reached a significant milestone by playing his 1,000th NHL game. However, yesterday he was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks and subsequently placed on unconditional waiver for a contract buyout.

