Josh Morrissey is "100% ready to go" for next season; defenseman optimistic for return after Jets' first-round exit in playoffs

The Winnipeg Jets suffered a major setback in their first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights as defenseman Josh Morrissey sustained a lower-body injury that forced him to leave Game 3 early.

According to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site, Morrissey's injury is serious enough to keep him out for a good amount of time, but the good news is that it shouldn't affect him next season. In fact, Morrissey himself said:

“Shouldn’t be anything that affects me into next season, I’ll be 100% ready to go"

Winnipeg Jets @NHLJets “Shouldn’t be anything that affects me into next season, I’ll be 100-percent ready to go.”



Josh Morrissey on his season-ending injury, Mark Scheifele on a tough ending to the season, and more. “Shouldn’t be anything that affects me into next season, I’ll be 100-percent ready to go.”Josh Morrissey on his season-ending injury, Mark Scheifele on a tough ending to the season, and more. https://t.co/5RV0wi0E4H

Morrissey has been an integral part of the Jets' defense during the regular season, providing solid play on both ends of the ice. He had 16 goals, 76 points, 89 hits and 119 blocks in 78 outings this season, while averaging 24:14 ice time per game.

In the first period of Game 3, the Jets were trailing 2-1 when Morrissey had to leave the ice and go down the tunnel for further assessment. The defenseman was injured during the first two minutes of the period.

Despite the setback, the Jets remain optimistic and focused for next season. While Morrissey's injury is certainly a difficult setback, the team is confident that he'll recover soon.

A look at Josh Morrissey's NHL career

Josh Morrissey has been a fixture on the Winnipeg Jets' blue line for several seasons, having been selected by the team in the first round of the 2013 NHL Draft. After a few years of development in the Western Hockey League, Morrissey made his NHL debut in March 2016 and has been a consistent presence for the Jets ever since.

During his first full season in the NHL in 2016-17, Morrissey impressed with his defensive play and chipped in offensively with 20 points in 82 games. In the following season, he took his game to the next level, scoring seven goals and 19 assists in 81 games and earning a spot in the Jets' top defensive pairing.

Josh Morrissey's strong play continued in 2018-19, as he set a career high with 31 points and helped the Jets reach the playoffs for the second consecutive season. That offseason, he signed a lucrative eight-year, $50 million contract extension, solidifying his place as a key part of the team's future.

Despite a somewhat slow start to the 2021-22 season, Josh Morrissey finished the year on a high note, scoring five goals and eight assists in his final 22 games.

Poll : 0 votes