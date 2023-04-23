Josh Morrissey injury update: Timeline of Winnipeg Jets defenseman's recovery and expected return date

The Winnipeg Jets have been dealt a significant blow as defenseman Josh Morrissey will not return to the ice for the remainder of the team's first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights. Morrissey sustained a lower-body injury during Saturday's game and logged just 1:14 of ice time before exiting the contest.

Morrissey has been a key part of the Jets defense during the regular season, providing 16 goals, 76 points, 89 hits, and 119 blocks in 78 outings while averaging 24:14 of ice time per game. His absence will be sorely felt by the team, particularly in a high-stakes playoff series.

According to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site, Morrissey's injury is serious enough to keep him out for the remainder of the series. It remains unclear whether he can return later in the playoffs if the Jets advance to the next round.

In Morrissey's absence, Dylan Samberg might be asked to do more for the Jets. The 24-year-old defenseman averaged 14:11 of ice time over the first two playoff contests this year and will likely see an increased workload with Morrissey out of the lineup.

The Jets will have to find a way to adjust to Morrissey's absence if they hope to come out on top in their series against the Golden Knights. While it is certainly a difficult setback, the team has the talent and depth to overcome it and continue their pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

A look at Josh Morrissey's NHL career

Josh Morrissey has been a fixture on the Winnipeg Jets' blue line since he made his NHL debut in March 2016. The Jets selected him with their first-round pick (No. 13) in the 2013 NHL Draft after his impressive performance in his second full season with Prince Albert of the Western Hockey League.

Morrissey's development continued in the minors, where he spent most of his first pro season with Manitoba of the American Hockey League.

Josh Morrissey made his NHL debut on March 5, 2016. He quickly made an impact, scoring his first NHL goal against the Chicago Blackhawks on November 15, 2016, and finished his first season with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 82 games.

Over the next few seasons, Josh Morrissey established himself as a top-four defenseman for the Jets. In 2017-18, he improved his offense, scoring 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) and averaged 20:27 of ice time in 81 games. He also played a key role in the Jets' playoff run, helping them advance to the Western Conference Final before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

Poll : 0 votes