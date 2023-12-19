Josh Morrissey injury: What happened to Winnipeg Jets defenseman after taking puck to the face?

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey once again set an example as to why hockey players are synonyms for toughness. During the Jets' 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens at home, Morrissey got himself bugged with a scary injury.

In the third period, the Jets top defenseman took Nick Suzuki's wrist shot straight into the face while trying to rush a press him from the front. The shot was of so much pace that the defenseman did not even get time to blink an eye.

Josh Morrisey doffed his gloves and rushed into the Jets' tunnel while holding his chin in pain. Everyone in the arena thought it was the end of the game for the defenseman. However, to everyone's surprise, Morrissey returned to the ice to finish the game just 11 minutes after taking the puck into the face.

Moreover, unbothered about the aftermath of the gruesome hit, Morrissey finished the contest without a cage or full face shield, instead skating with his half-visor shield:

"I just know that it’s going to be pretty swollen tomorrow," said head coach Rick Bowness. "There’s a pretty good chance he’s going to have a good shiner. But give him full marks for coming back. He’s a tremendous competitor."

Josh Morrissey's career stats

Morrissey was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets with the No. 13 pick in the 2013 NHL draft. He's been with the same franchise since then. The 28-year-old defenseman made his league debut in the 2015-16 season.

The 2023-24 season marked the ninth for the defenseman with the Winnipeg Jets. This season, Morrissey has 27 points through five goals and 22 assists in 30 games with +16.

Overall, Josh Morrissey has notched up 269 points through 61 goals and 208 games in 531 NHL career games with a +45.