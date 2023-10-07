Josh Norris Injury Update: Latest on Senators center for Week 1

There's some injury setback news for Ottawa Senators fans regarding forward Josh Norris ahead of the season. The team will wrap up their preseason campaign against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday before gearing up for their season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes next week.

He initially avoided surgery in favor of rehabilitation. As a result, he returned to the lineup in January, following three months of rehab. However, his return lasted only three games, and he injured his shoulder again this time, requiring surgery in February.

Josh Norris didn't feature in the Ottawa Senators' 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, but he was present on the ice before the game. According to a report by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, the availability of Norris against the Habs on Saturday remains doubtful.

The Senators have a 27-player training camp roster, which includes 17 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goalies. Management must narrow their team roster and submit a 23-man roster to the NHL by Monday.

As per the same report, the Senators' head coach, D.J. Smith, said the 24-year-old forward isn't fully ready as a result of his second shoulder injury last February, and the club won't take the risk of putting him back in the lineup.

Despite having 17 players up front, the Sens face a difficult task in figuring out their front line, particularly with Josh Norris. Last October, Norris suffered a shoulder injury during a game against the Arizona Coyotes.

There's also a strong possibility that Norris will begin the season on long-term injured reserve, which could cause the 24-year-old to miss eight to ten games.

Josh Norris' NHL stats

Norris was drafted No. 19 by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL draft. However, he never played for the Sharks and was traded to the Ottawa Senators a year later in a package that saw the arrival of three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson's arrival in San Jose.

In 2019, the Senators signed Norris to a three-year entry-level contract, and he's been with the team ever since. Norris made his NHL debut in the 2019-20 season, appearing in three games in his rookie season.

Last season, due to a shoulder injury, Norris was forced to miss most of the season and appear in only eight games. Before that, in the 2021-22 season, the 24-year-old had a career-high 55 points on 35 goals and 20 assists in 66 games.

Overall, Josh Norris has played 133 games, accumulating 93 points through 54 goals and 39 assists.