"Just how big was the bag Chicago sent?" - NHL fans left divided over Paul Bissonnette's take on Connor Bedard saga

The recent saga involving NHL rising star Connor Bedard has left fans divided and with discussions ablaze. Paul Bissonnette, the studio analyst for NHL on TNT, added fuel to the fire by expressing his strong disapproval of the rampant and unfounded rumors circulating online about the young Canadian ice hockey prodigy.

Connor Bedard, who currently plays as a center for the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL, found himself at the epicenter of speculation linking him to veteran player Corey Perry. The rumors took a toll on the 18-year-old's off-ice reputation, prompting Spittin' Chiclets to take to its Twitter account and share a post in support of Bedard. The caption read:

"Connor Bedard has been nothing short of impressive dealing with all these bulls**t off-ice internet rumors."

The statement by Spittin' Chiclets triggered a wave of reactions from NHL fans on Twitter, showcasing the divided sentiments surrounding the issue. One fan sarcastically questioned:

"Just how big was the bag Chicago sent the Chiclets boys?"

On the other hand, there were fans who lauded Bedard for his handling of the situation, emphasizing his maturity beyond his years. One fan remarked:

"He certainly doesn’t act 18. Dude has handled this well."

Another fan expressed a similar sentiment:

"He’s very mature for his age. Love the kid on and off the ice."

However, not all fans are in agreement with the supportive stance taken by Spittin' Chiclets and those praising Bedard. One fan voiced a dissenting opinion:

"I disagree, Biz. He could have laughed it off; now people will bring it up all the time."

Paul Bissonnette slams online trolls for spreading baseless rumors about young sensation Connor Bedard

Known for his candid commentary, Bissonnette expressed his disgust with those spreading unfounded rumors. In a passionate statement, he criticized online trolls and emphasized the severity of the situation, particularly given Connor Bedard's young age and the pressure associated with being a hockey sensation. Bissonnette used strong language to convey his disappointment:

"There's a lot of people out there online that were f**king tweeting this f**king nonsense. I just feel that I was very let down with all these f**king idiots on Twitter."

While acknowledging the prevalence of online negativity, Bissonnette stressed that the behavior went beyond acceptable discourse, especially concerning an individual's private affairs. He expressed disappointment at the lack of empathy displayed by those perpetuating the rumors:

"And I think that with what this kid's already had to deal with, coming in with all this f**king pressure on them and then going through that media circus early on, and then to put the next star in the league through this type of sh*t. You're not a hockey fan in my opinion if you're going on there, slinging it like that."