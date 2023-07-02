Tyler Bertuzzi's potential move to the Toronto Maple Leafs on a one-year, $5.5 million contract has generated a lot of buzz among NHL fans on Twitter. The news of this unexpected signing has sparked a range of reactions and discussions. Let's explore how fans have responded to the latest development.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC Nothing official as of yet, but hearing Tyler Bertuzzi and Toronto are working away at a one-year deal. Nothing official as of yet, but hearing Tyler Bertuzzi and Toronto are working away at a one-year deal.

Some fans expressed surprise at Bertuzzi's decision to sign a short-term deal, speculating that he may be aiming to re-enter the market when the salary cap increases. One user tweeted:

"I guess Bertuzzi didn't like the long-term offers; wants to jump back into the market when the cap goes up!" tweeted by @mariezo34

However, there were fans who voiced their skepticism, particularly regarding the Maple Leafs' playoff performance. One tweet read:

"Just to choke in the playoffs again." tweeted by @Tommy_Dangles72

Questions were also raised about the contract's value in relation to Bertuzzi's perceived worth. A fan wondered:

"Why would he get 1 year when he has high value?" tweeted by @Leoj_26.

Amid the mixed reactions, there were fans who embraced the potential addition of Tyler Bertuzzi to the Toronto Maple Leafs roster. They expressed excitement about his offensive capabilities and the impact he could have on the team's overall performance.

D @Callmedeepu @FriedgeHNIC First good move by treliving. Hoping it’s multi year cuz bertuzzi-Matthews-Knies would be something @FriedgeHNIC First good move by treliving. Hoping it’s multi year cuz bertuzzi-Matthews-Knies would be something 👀

More about Tyler Bertuzzi's new contract and stats

Tyler Bertuzzi, the Canadian professional ice hockey forward, has officially joined the Toronto Maple Leafs on a one-year contract worth $5.5 million. The signing comes after Bertuzzi was traded from the Detroit Red Wings to the Boston Bruins prior to the NHL trade deadline.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet Tyler Bertuzzi is heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs on a one-year contract worth $5.5M. ✍️ Tyler Bertuzzi is heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs on a one-year contract worth $5.5M. ✍️ https://t.co/4RXYx1HbLO

Throughout the 2022-2023 season, Bertuzzi showcased his skills on both the Red Wings and Bruins, tallying a total of eight goals and 22 assists in 50 games. In the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he contributed an additional five goals and five assists during Boston's seven-game series against the Florida Panthers.

Tyler Bertuzzi, who hails from Sudbury, Ontario, has had his fair share of injury setbacks, including an upper-body injury sustained from blocking a shot on October 16. This injury kept him sidelined until January, impacting his overall playing time for the season.

With 326 career games under his belt, split between the Red Wings and Bruins, Bertuzzi has recorded an impressive 92 goals and 126 assists, accumulating a total of 218 points. His consistent performance and offensive contributions have solidified his place as a valuable asset on the ice.

The 28-year-old forward was initially drafted by the Red Wings in the second round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, chosen 58th overall. Since then, Bertuzzi has continued to develop his skills and establish himself as a reliable player in the league.

