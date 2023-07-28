“Just dump Ullmark” – NHL fans react to Jeremy Swayman’s major arbitration news

NHL famous Jeremy Swayman has taken hockey fans by storm for filing arbitration against the Boston Bruins recently. The team is willing to offer a $2 million contract to the young goalie Jeremy Swayman, whereas the 24-year-old seeks $4.8 million.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC Arbitration filings for Boston and Jeremy Swayman — team: $2M, player: $4.8M

The Boston Bruins crowd was rocked by Swayman’s choice to pursue arbitration, which sparked debates on social media. Many supporters voiced their strong sentiments right away, with some suggesting that it could be time to split company with veteran goalie Linus Ullmark.

Jrpen5 @Jrpen5



Just dump Ullmark & sign Sway long term @FriedgeHNIC 2 million for a young goalie with high potentialJust dump Ullmark & sign Sway long term

During the 2022–2023 NHL season, Jeremy Swayman, a highly regarded prospect expected to be the Bruins' goaltender of the future, shone as a star performer. His exceptional skills, poise, agility, and maturity were evident in his impressive performance in front of the net. Despite his outstanding contributions, uncertainty looms over Swayman's future with the Bruins due to the ambiguity surrounding his future contract.

Despite the rising controversies, few Bruins fans seemed quite satisfied with the deal, and others were quite disappointed on the contrary.

Brando @CityzenBrando @FriedgeHNIC Boooooom. Sway payday. Happy for you Jeremy.

Swayman’s abilities on the ice got questioned by some fans after a slight downfall in performance during the last playoffs.

. @77francesco @FriedgeHNIC Bro thinks he’s worth 4.8 after that playoff performance?

It's clear that the two sides haven't been able to come to an agreement on the parameters of a new contract from the announcement that Swayman has requested arbitration. Despite the fact that this is a common practice in the NHL, it has increased fan rumors over the team's future and the position of current goalie Linus Ullmark.

Kyle Blow @blow_kyle @FriedgeHNIC Sway should take a bridge deal. Ullmark is the goalie 1A for next two years.

In his first two seasons with the Boston Bruins, Linus Ullmark demonstrated excellence after joining the organization in the offseason of 2021. Despite several setbacks due to injury, Ullmark was generally regarded as a dependable player on the ice. However, with the rise of Swayman, concerns regarding Bruins' long-term goalie’s contract have surfaced.

A lot of fans considered the deal offered by the Bruins to be unrealistic, as other young goalies like Ilya Samsonov of the Maple Leafs even signed up for a better contract.

Paul Kav @PaulKav10 @FriedgeHNIC But I definitely don’t understand Boston’s figure of $2 million, it would probably be higher than Samsonov contract. Though I can see the arbitrator awarding a two year contract of 3.8 million for each year.

SportsVerdict @thesportverdict @FriedgeHNIC Dude that’s the same ballpark between asks as Samsonov. Swayman is a much better goalie too.

Is Jeremy Swayman one of the best goalies on NHL Free Agency?

Jeremy Swayman is widely considered one of the league's most promising goaltenders. The Boston Bruins, Swayman's current team, have considerable negotiating power because they have the option to match any offer made by another team and keep him as an RFA.

If a different team wants to sign Swayman away from the Bruins, they must give Boston compensation as part of the deal. It is very likely that Swayman will agree to a short-term contract with the Bruins during the current negotiations, given his excellent talent and potential on the ice.