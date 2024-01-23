"Just for the Sens eh? Y'all are scared": Arber Xhekaj's recall from Laval Rocket ahead of Canadiens' clash with Senators has fans trolling Habs

On Monday, the Montreal Canadiens recalled 22-year-old defenseman Arber Xhekaj from the AHL's Laval Rocket ahead of their clash against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

The Canadiens made the move to strengthen their roster for the upcoming matchup against their rivals. Meanwhile, hockey enthusiasts were quick to react to the move made by the Habs and added some playful banter to the mix.

Here's what fans on X, formerly Twitter, said about the Habs' recalling Arber Xhekaj.

One fan tweeted:

"Just for the Sens eh? Y’all are scared man"

Another chimed in:

"Canadiens fans act like hes an elite defenceman"

Here are some more reactions to X:

Xhekaj has not played for the Habs since Dec. 4, when the club loaned him to Rocket. During his stint in the AHL, the 22-year-old defenseman notched up 11 points through three goals and eight assists in 17 games for the Canadiens' affiliate team.

Xhekaj is in the final year of his $2,485,000 contract, signed with the Habs back in 2021. Also, the Habs loaned defenseman Justin Barron to the Laval Rocket and placed forward Mitchell Stephens on waivers earlier on Monday.

How has Arber Xhekaj fared for the Montreal Canadiens this season?

Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs

Before being sent down to the AHL, the blueliner appeared in 22 games for the Habs this season. He had three points through one goal and two assists for the club.

Arber Xhekaj made his way to the NHL as an undrafted player and signed for the Canadiens. He made his league debut during the 2022-23 season, appearing in 51 games in his debut season.

Meanwhile, with 45 points, the Habs are sixth in the Atlantic Division and overall 26th in the league standings. Montreal is 4-4-2 in the last ten games and is coming off a 9-4 on-the-road defeat to one of their biggest rivals, the Boston Bruins, in the last matchup.

It'll be interesting to see how Arber Xhekaj fares upon his return to the roster when the Habs take on the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.