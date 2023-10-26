"Just in time for Halloween": Jakub Lauko's hilarious injury update after skate to face leaves fans buzzing

Boston Bruins winger Jakub Lauko shared a humorous health update after avoiding a frightening injury during the Bruins' 3-0 road win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Lauko was forced to leave the ice after taking a frightening cut off the skate blade to the face at the halfway mark of the third period. The 23-year-old winger was trying to get back on his feet near the boards but was caught up by the Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson's skate blade, resulting in a cut near his left eye.

Jakub Lauko rushed off the ice immediately with a bleeding face. Fortunately, he did not sustain serious damage to his eye, as the 23-year-old only required a few stitches.

Following the fresh stitches, Lauko shared a humorous health update with fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, by posting a photo of Gothom from the Lord of the Rings.

"woke up feeling beautiful"

One fan reacting to the post, tweeting:

"Just in time for Halloween. You can say it’s part of your costume"

The optics of the scene were frightening, and considering how disastrous it could have turned out, it was a concerning moment for fans and the team.

However, following the game, HC Jim Montgomery shared some positive news on Lauko:

“Lauko’s good, thankfully,” Montgomery said postgame. “Scary, with the skate. He got it in the corner of the eye, but it’s good. Nothing touched the eye. … Stitched up. Not going to be looking good for a little while.”

He's currently considered day-to-day.

Jakub Lauko's Boston Bruins are dominating the league

The Boston Bruins (6-0-0) are dominating the league and are the only team alongside the Avalanche and Vegas with a 100% record. They've won all six games in the 2023-24 season and sit atop the Atlantic Division with 12 points.

David Pastrnak is leading the scoring charts for Boston with eight points (five goals, three assists), followed by Brad Marchand with seven. Meanwhile, Lauko has played six games but is yet to score a point

The Boston Bruins return to action when they host the Anaheim Ducks (6-2-4) at the TD Garden on Thursday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.