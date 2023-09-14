"Just want to f**king win" - Oilers defenceman lauds Connor McDavid's win at all cost attitude  

The Edmonton Oilers captain, Connor McDavid, doesn't frequently have his leadership in the NHL highlighted. He maintains a composed demeanor during post-game interviews, keeping his emotions in check while addressing the media.

One revealing insight into McDavid's leadership came to light during a recent edition of the "Sick Podcast" when Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais opened up about his experiences playing alongside the team's captain.

In the interview, Desharnais recounted a pivotal playoff game where a mistake he made led to a goal against the Oilers.

Describing the situation, Desharnais said,

"There’s a play we got scored on, and I could have probably stopped it, and Connor got dash one, we all got minus one. After the game, I went to see him and I’m like, ‘Hey man, sorry, that was a bad pass on me. That dash one is on me. I’m sorry, dude.'"

McDavid's response to this critical moment was nothing short of inspiring. Instead of dwelling on the individual stats, he focused on the bigger picture, telling Desharnais,

"Dude, I don’t care about the stats, I just want to f**king win."

Desharnais was taken aback by McDavid's response, but it was a moment that fueled his determination to work even harder.

"I’m like, ‘alright, got it, captain.' That’s what I want to hear; I was so fired up," he shared.

From the ECHL to the Edmonton Oilers: Desharnais journey of success

Desharnais's journey to the NHL has been marked by resilience and determination. He progressed through various levels of professional hockey, starting at Providence College (2015-2019), then moving to the Wichita Thunder in the ECHL, before finally finding a home with the Bakersfield Condors, which led to a recall to the Edmonton Oilers.

However, his path to success was far from smooth. Early in his professional career, Desharnais suffered a concussion that triggered a battle with anxiety and depression. Reflecting on that challenging period, he revealed,

"I wanted to quit hockey," he added. "Wanted to quit on life, pretty much. I didn’t want to be here anymore. At some point, it was either I go in the same direction, and it goes dark, or I get over my ego and the stubborn guy that doesn’t need help, and that’s what I did."

Desharnais's decision to seek help for his mental health struggles turned out to be a pivotal turning point in his life. He spoke of the profound impact of incorporating healthier habits like meditation, reading, and journaling into his daily routine. Journaling, in particular, helps him clear his mind, even after challenging games.