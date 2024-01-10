Justin Bieber rejoices Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews' performance in Leafs' commanding victory over Sharks

Pop icon Justin Bieber is a huge fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was excited about Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews' stellar performances in the Leafs' commanding 7-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Marner and Matthews have been in great form this season. Marner accumulated four points with two goals and as many assists against the Sharks, while Matthews scored a beautiful one-time goal on the powerplay in the first period.

William Nylander was the other star for the Leafs against the Sharks. Having signed a $92 contract extension on Monday evening, he ended the matchup with an impressive tally of three assists.

Meanwhile, Bieber, being a huge fan of the Maple Leafs, was thrilled and excited about the performance of Matthews and Marner. The pop icon took to Instagram to celebrate the Leafs' win and show his support for the two players.

The win against the San Jose Sharks marked the fourth consecutive victory for the Maple Leafs. They are 5-4-1 in their last 10 outings and remain third in the Atlantic Division, with 49 points (21-10-7) in 38 games.

Justin Bieber has been following the Leafs since he was a kid

When it comes to his love for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Bieber takes every opportunity to express it, be it through music, videos or his Instagram stories.

Bieber and his wife Hailey were recently spotted at the Scotiabank Arena sporting the Leafs colors in December last year.

Justin Bieber has been a huge supporter of the club and has been cheering for them since he was a kid.

The pop star has often been spotted in the stands cheering for his beloved team. Moreover, Bieber also has close ties with the Leafs' star duo of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.