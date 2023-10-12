Justin Bieber voices his support for Toronto Maple Leafs' goal song as team open campaign against Canadiens

Justin Bieber has always been vocal about his support for the Toronto Maple Leafs. With the Canadian outfit kicking off its campaign against the Montreal Canadiens, Bieber made sure to extend his support for his beloved team.

Bieber took to Instagram to convey his excitement for the season opener and even had a special shoutout for their designated goal song - Hall & Oates' 'You Make My Dreams'.

The song has been the team's go-to goal song whenever the home team score a goal at the Scotiabank Arena. In his Insta post, Bieber said:

"I'm Ready to hear some hall and oats tonight." (sic)

The Maple Leafs first introduced the song five seasons ago and have stuck with it since. While it was celebrated early on, fans have seemingly urged for change ahead of the new season.

It seems the Maple Leafs fans' wishes hasn't fallen on deaf ears. The team is reportedly set to try out a selection of three to four songs.

The themes for the songs will reportedly based on Original Six games, Throwback Thursdays, and Next Generation tunes. A regular season standard too is set to be unveiled during their game against the Canadiens.