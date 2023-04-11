"Juuse Saros single-handedly knocked out the Flames" - NHL Twitter praises Predators goalie after heroics

Juuse Saros has kept the Nashville Predators' hopes of reaching the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs alive after helping his team defeat the Calgary Flames in a 3-2 shootout on Monday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

During the game, Saros put on one of the best performances of his career, making 44 saves with a .955 save percentage.

Jeff Marek @JeffMarek What a game by Juuse Saros. What a game by Juuse Saros.

Fans were quick to recognize the Nashville goalie's feat, and flooded Twitter with praise for Juuse Saros's incredible performance on the night. Here are some of the reactions:

Liam Webber @LiamWebbs I know Linus Ullmark is the odds-on favourite to win the Vezina, but Juuse Saros has had an incredible season and continues to give the Nashville Predators playoff hopes night after night I know Linus Ullmark is the odds-on favourite to win the Vezina, but Juuse Saros has had an incredible season and continues to give the Nashville Predators playoff hopes night after night

Delightfully Devilish Hughes Brothers @Devilish_Pod Juuse Saros is the Vezina Trophy winner for me. He's got the corpse of the Predators alive in the playoff race. Juuse Saros is the Vezina Trophy winner for me. He's got the corpse of the Predators alive in the playoff race.

chance 🧚🏻 @tpwkchance juuse saros u are wilddddd juuse saros u are wilddddd

x - Max @MSGFanMax Juuse Saros needs to receive more Vezina votes Juuse Saros needs to receive more Vezina votes

D @BigDanOnSports Juuse Saros is the best non Boston Bruin goaltender alive right now Juuse Saros is the best non Boston Bruin goaltender alive right now

nate @myshortfriend Juuse Saros about to prove why he's the best in the league Juuse Saros about to prove why he's the best in the league

Joey P. @JoeyPezzino11 Juuse Saros putting on a performance for the ages tonight Juuse Saros putting on a performance for the ages tonight

Ethan Stone @Ethanstone23 Ethan Stone @Ethanstone23 Saros is a freaking Martian whew buddy Saros is a freaking Martian whew buddy Genuinely in awe at that final 5 minutes from Juuse Saros. This man is straight up bonkers. twitter.com/ethanstone23/s… Genuinely in awe at that final 5 minutes from Juuse Saros. This man is straight up bonkers. twitter.com/ethanstone23/s…

Will Nault @will_nault Juuse Saros just out here putting up the double birds to anyone who says you have to be a minimum 6’3” to play goal in the NHL.



Fun to watch, man. Juuse Saros just out here putting up the double birds to anyone who says you have to be a minimum 6’3” to play goal in the NHL.Fun to watch, man.

Juuse Saros reveals he wasn't drafted by a team due to his height

The star goaltender's journey to success has been riddled with ups and downs. Saros is just 5'11'', and his short stature has caused him many difficulties in his quest to make it to the top of the NHL.

Juuse Saros once spoke with Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman of the 32 Thoughts Podcast about his influence in the league, as well as how he has to deal with all of the comments he receives about his height.

"Yeah, every now and then you hear, you hear some messages and stuff like that. I think it’s cool if I got to inspire some of these kids, then you can make it in different ways too. So, now and then I see it," he said.

Saros remarked on the criticism he faced about his height throughout the years and whether it bothered him personally.

"Not like that, obviously I wasn’t never a big value as a young kid…but it never really bothered me…I never really thought about it too much. Obviously, in my draft year, it was a big topic. But I never really thought it too much," he said.

The topic of the discussion then shifted to the number of times Saros was questioned about his small stature.

"Some of them walk in the room, and tell me to take off my shoes. They measure me and stuff like that. There was also a team, which called me and took an x-ray of my bones to see if I can still grow. The result was not growing so they didn’t draft me," he said.

The Nashville Predators are known for producing some of the best goaltenders in the NHL. The 27-year-old praised the Predators for their excellent scouting team.

"They did a great job at scouting. I don’t know if they have some former goalie or someone picking stuff like that… but yeah, they have done a really great job," Juuse Saros added.

Poll : 0 votes