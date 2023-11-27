"Juuse Saros is a surprise": NHL fans react to worst goaltenders this season list

There has been a buzz among NHL fans over a list of the worst goaltenders this year shared by MoneyPuck.com, a sports analytics website. It was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

At the top of the list sits Stuart Skinner, who has played 15 games and currently holds a goals-against average of 3.28, with a save percentage of 0.877. Followed by Juuse Saros, who has played 16 games and holds a goals-against average of 3.05 with a save percentage of 0.898.

In third place is Marc Andre Fleury, with nine games played, recording a goals-against average of 3.46 and maintaining a percentage of 0.875.

However, the inclusion of Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators on this list has raised eyebrows, as he showed superb performances the previous season.

"Juuse Saros is a surprise for sure...", one fan wrote.

This compilation has sparked discussions among fans, with some passionately defending their favorite players while others acknowledge that even the best can experience setbacks in a season.

Here are some fans' reactions:

5 top NHL goaltenders in line for the Vezina Trophy

1. Jeremy Swayman - Boston Bruins

Jeremy has six wins in seven games, boasting a goals-against average of 2.29 and a remarkable save percentage of .927. These statistics firmly establish Swayman as one of the top contenders for the Vezina Trophy this season.

2. Adin Hill - Vegas Golden Knights

Adin Hill has an impressive record of 9-2-1 in 12 games, along with a goals-against average of 1.97 and a save percentage of .932, positioning him as a candidate for the Vezina Trophy.

3. Thatcher Demko - Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher has a record of 10-5, with a remarkable goals-against average of 2.18 and an outstanding save percentage of .925 in 15 games. Demko undoubtedly stands as one of the top contenders for the esteemed Vezina Trophy.

4. Tristan Jarry - Pittsburgh Penguins

Despite facing challenges in the previous season, Tristan Jarry has made a comeback. He has a goals-against average of 2.44 and a save percentage of .918 in his 15 starts.

5. Cam Talbot - Los Angeles Kings

Cam Talbot has a record of 10-3-1 in his 14 games, with a commendable goals-against average of 2.02 and an excellent save percentage of .931. Talbot has surpassed expectations and emerged as a strong contender for the Vezina Trophy.